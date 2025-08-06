The Genius Pool Noodle Hack That Makes Fixing Cracks In Concrete A Breeze
Over time, it's common for concrete or asphalt surfaces to develop cracks and/or gaps due to a wide range of factors like settling, freezing/thawing, tree roots, installation issues, and more. Repairs to smaller cracks (up to about 1/4 inch wide) can be made with an asphalt or concrete caulking, which helps to seal the gap, as well as help prevent further damage. However, sometimes extra-wide cracks or separations can occur that are too much to fill with sealant. Sometimes it's moderately doable but requires a ton of caulking to fill in the dead space, while other times the separation is wide enough that even copious amounts of caulking won't work. So what can you do to seal a large concrete gap?
Typically in this scenario, the separation is first filled in with a strip of polyethylene or polyurethane foam called a backer rod, which helps keep the sealant up at the opening where it's supposed to be while still allowing it to expand and contract with the surrounding materials. It helps to create a stronger seal by keeping the sealant supported, as well as saves you from using excessive amounts of caulking to get the job done. However, @jmg8to shared on TikTok how he was able to accomplish the same result by using something you likely already have around the house (or that only costs about a buck at the store): a handy-dandy pool noodle. By using the pool noodle as a substitute backer rod, he was able to save product and create a better, more supported seal for the gap in his concrete. Let's dive into the details!
Use a pool noodle as a substitute backer rod to fill large concrete cracks before caulking
@jmg8tor
Replying to @jkj23290 POOL NOODLE CONCRETE REPAIR #jmg8tor♬ original sound - 🐊🧡GATOR💙🦌
The premise of this clever TikTok pool noodle hack is simple: When there's a large crack or gap in your concrete or asphalt, it can be challenging to get caulking to stay at the top of the crack without falling through or using heaps of sealant. But rather than buy something new, repurpose a trusty pool noodle to save the day. While this is technically a pool noodle "hack," it's really not, since pool noodles are made from a similar compressed closed-cell foam material as backer rods, making it an ideal swap for the job.
Simply cut the pool noodle into a strip about 1/8 of an inch larger than your gap and push it into the opening to give it a snug fit. The foam should sit about a quarter to half inch deep into the gap to allow for the sealant to make proper contact with the two side materials, not just the foam below. Once properly positioned, use a concrete or asphalt repair caulking to fill in above and seal the gap per the instructions, painting as necessary to match the surrounding materials. And there you have it, the simple way to improve the seal and bond of your caulking, save product, and find yet another genius use for pool noodles when filling cracks and gaps in your concrete.