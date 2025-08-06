The Genius Pool Noodle Hack That Makes Fixing Cracks In Concrete A Breeze

Over time, it's common for concrete or asphalt surfaces to develop cracks and/or gaps due to a wide range of factors like settling, freezing/thawing, tree roots, installation issues, and more. Repairs to smaller cracks (up to about 1/4 inch wide) can be made with an asphalt or concrete caulking, which helps to seal the gap, as well as help prevent further damage. However, sometimes extra-wide cracks or separations can occur that are too much to fill with sealant. Sometimes it's moderately doable but requires a ton of caulking to fill in the dead space, while other times the separation is wide enough that even copious amounts of caulking won't work. So what can you do to seal a large concrete gap?

Typically in this scenario, the separation is first filled in with a strip of polyethylene or polyurethane foam called a backer rod, which helps keep the sealant up at the opening where it's supposed to be while still allowing it to expand and contract with the surrounding materials. It helps to create a stronger seal by keeping the sealant supported, as well as saves you from using excessive amounts of caulking to get the job done. However, @jmg8to shared on TikTok how he was able to accomplish the same result by using something you likely already have around the house (or that only costs about a buck at the store): a handy-dandy pool noodle. By using the pool noodle as a substitute backer rod, he was able to save product and create a better, more supported seal for the gap in his concrete. Let's dive into the details!