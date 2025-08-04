How To Drill Into Concrete Using Regular Tools You Already Own

DIYers want to get things done, and they want to get them done now. Their strategy for this isn't comparing contractor bids or spending half the day in a Lowe's line behind someone arguing over the price of potted plants. No, their strategy for getting things done is to do them. Sometimes that means working with what you have to do things you haven't, like drilling into concrete.

You could take it on with your regular drill, or you could drive to your big box hardware store and buy a hammer drill to do the work for you. We won't judge which one is smarter, but the former is certainly more epic. Nobody writes songs about John Henry because he went to Menard's and bought a steam drill. The steel-drivin' man took up his tools and tunneled 15 feet, while the steam drill only made nine. Of course, you should probably be prepared for the fact that using the tools you have — a corded drill, perhaps, and maybe even a couple of standard twist bits — will be slower than a hammer drill and specialty concrete bits. But, unless you have a lot of holes to drill, it probably won't take as long as stopping work and heading to Harbor Freight.

Just remember that the human spirit might be indomitable, but the body is not. John Henry beat the steam drill, but he died in the process. Safety precautions always come first; keep your weight on your feet, not the drill, and use your safety gear. A dust mask, gloves, and eye protection are crucial when you're drilling concrete, especially the hard way.