13 Clever Cinnamon Hacks You'll Want To Try In Your Home And Around Your Yard
While you may only think to reach for your bottle of ground cinnamon when it comes to baking an apple pie or dusting a pumpkin spice latte, this amazing spice actually has a number of incredible uses around the home. Cinnamon has been used for centuries as a cleaner, deodorizer, fragrance, and ingredient in medicine and cosmetics, and it can still be a help to you today. Whether you've got a bundle of cinnamon sticks, ground cinnamon powder, or cinnamon essential oil, we've got some tips on how to use them. For instance, cinnamon sticks can make for a beautiful addition to a bathroom potpourri, cinnamon essential oil can be added to any DIY natural all-purpose cleaner, and ground cinnamon can be sprinkled on your garden beds to deter ants and other pests.
A few notes about using cinnamon around your home: For one, take caution when using any form of cinnamon on a new type of surface, as it can cause discoloration. Second, some folks may worry about using cinnamon with pets in the home, and while it's true that large amounts of cinnamon can be dangerous for furry friends, the small quantities used in these DIY remedies aren't likely to cause issues.
A fridge deodorizer that smells naturally great
Use cinnamon powder to naturally neutralize fridge odors, from spoiled food to that sort of stale, rubbery fridge smell. If you already use baking soda to minimize these smells, just add a few teaspoons of ground cinnamon to the mixture in a small ramekin, then place it in the back of the fridge. The baking soda absorbs odors, while the cinnamon adds a warm, pleasant scent, making for a pleasant combo.
De-ick smelly old shoes
Have a pair of smelly shoes that you can't throw in the washer and notice that smell tends to wear off onto your feet? Combat stinky shoes and feet by mixing a pinch of cinnamon with a spoonful of cornstarch and sprinkling it lightly inside. Cinnamon has light antimicrobial properties, so it can help eliminate odor-causing bacteria, while corn starch can draw out moisture from deep within the shoes' soles, which tend to be a harbor for smelly bacterias. Let the powder combo sit overnight, then shake or vacuum it out.
Cinnamon makes your garbage bin smell fab
Use cinnamon powder or essential oil to tackle smelly bins. Sprinkle ground cinnamon in the bottom of the bin, or add 3 to 5 drops of cinnamon essential oil to a cotton ball and place it under the liner. The natural antibacterial properties get rid of and mask smells from food waste. You can also mix cinnamon powder with baking soda and use it as a deodorizing base layer, similar to the method for fridge deodorizing. Its smell-good power will wear down over time, so reapply weekly or after changing the liner.
Make your carpets smell better than new
Use cinnamon essential oils to create your own two-ingredient carpet refresh powder with the help of baking soda. In the bottom of an old jar, add 20 to 30 drops of essential oil, then follow with 1 cup of baking soda. Secure the lid, shake to combine the ingredients, and let the mixture sit for at least 24 hours before using. Finally, sprinkle the mixture over your carpets and allow to sit for at least 15 minutes before vacuuming it up. Your carpet, and the rest of your home, will be left with that warm, cozy smell.
Customize your own bathroom potpourri
Make your house smell great with cinnamon sticks by creating your own potpourri! Combine cinnamon sticks, dried citrus peels, cloves, and dried flowers to create a customized potpourri scent for the bathroom — don't be afraid to experiment until you create the perfect signature scent. Just break cinnamon sticks into smaller pieces and mix with your chosen elements in a decorative bowl or sachet. To enhance the scent, sprinkle the mix with a few drops of cinnamon essential and stir or shake the mixture every few days to refresh and release more aroma.
Banish ants from your plants
Ants are total nuisances in the garden, often damaging the health of the plants and causing unpleasant infestations in and around the home. Use ground cinnamon to keep ants away from potted plants or garden beds by sprinkling a thin line around the base of the plant or pot where ants are entering. Cinnamon's strong scent confuses their trails and deters them from nesting. Be sure to reapply after watering or rain, as it loses potency and can wash away when wet.
Prevent stored clothes from smelling stale
When you store your clothes for the season, it's easy to forget about them until it's time to pull them back out next year. That means it's easy to get stuck with stale, funky smelling pieces. To avoid this and ensure your clothes are ready to wear, just add a few cinnamon sticks to a sachet (along with any other dried spices) and tuck it in the wardrobe or container along with the clothes. Cinnamon also happens to be great at repelling moths, so you can prevent them from feasting on your favorite sweaters.
Spray patio furniture with homemade mosquito repellent
Days spent outside can be totally spoiled by pesky mosquitoes, so use cinnamon and a few household staples to keep them away. Just bring a pot of water to a boil on your stovetop, add in a few spoonfuls of cinnamon or cinnamon sticks, and allow it to steep for 15 minutes. In a spray bottle, add a teaspoon of dish soap and rubbing alcohol. Once the water has cooled significantly, funnel it into the spray bottle. Now you have an all natural mosquito repellent ready to restore peace to your outdoor space.
DIY an all-natural cleaner
You can customize your own all-purpose cleaner with nothing more cinnamon sticks, leftover citrus peels, and vinegar. Not only does it clean beautifully, but it'll leave your home smelling lovely. There are lots of homemade vinegar cleaning solutions out there, but they often end up making your home smell like a pickle jar. By letting leftover lemon, lime, orange, or other citrus peels and cinnamon steep in the vinegar, you can harness their wonderful fragrance and antimicrobial properties. Let the mixture steep for at least two weeks in a jar, then transfer to a spray bottle.
Say goodbye to stinky drains
You can clear and deodorize drains with just cinnamon, baking soda, and boiling water. Pour 1/4 cup baking soda and 1 teaspoon of cinnamon powder down the drain, then follow with boiling water from your kettle or stovetop. If you feel like the solution is passing through the drain too quickly, fill the sink basin with hot water and cinnamon essential oil, then let it drain entirely. This helps dislodge buildup and neutralize odors. The cozy spiced scent lingers, making your home smell great, and can even help get rid of drain flies.
Polish up wood furniture
Have an old wooden desk or a floorboard that's lost its shine? Combine cinnamon essential oil with olive oil and vinegar for a nourishing polish — it restores shine and leaves a lovely aroma behind. Mix olive oil, white vinegar, and five to 10 drops of cinnamon oil in a jar, then shake and apply with a soft cloth to wood furniture or decor. Be careful not to oversaturate the area — just gently dab it in. To avoid accidentally staining unfinished or light wood, test the solution out in a hidden spot before applying it all over.
Fizz up some toilet cleaning power with cinnamon
Make fizzy toilet bombs using cinnamon essential oil for a nice alternative to that eye-watering bleach scent. Simply combine 1 cup baking soda and 1/2 cup citric acid in a bowl, then add 20 to 30 drops of cinnamon oil and a few drops of water until it holds shape. Press into silicone molds and let dry overnight. Drop one into the bowl, let dissolve, then scrub with a toilet brush. You can store them in an air-tight jar then pop them in the toilet whenever it needs a refresh.
Make your own reed diffuser refill
Reed diffusers are wonderful alternatives to candles and air fresheners, and they happen to look stunning as well. But when the oil mixture runs up, many just opt to throw the whole vessel out. Instead, refill it with your own spicy essential oil blend and get many uses out of it. All these mixtures are is a combination of essential oils, a carrier oil, a tiny amount of alcohol like vodka, and water. Create a cinnamon-heavy fragrance, or mix in some complementary scents like anise, nutmeg, orange, or cranberry.