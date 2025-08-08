13 Clever Cinnamon Hacks You'll Want To Try In Your Home And Around Your Yard

While you may only think to reach for your bottle of ground cinnamon when it comes to baking an apple pie or dusting a pumpkin spice latte, this amazing spice actually has a number of incredible uses around the home. Cinnamon has been used for centuries as a cleaner, deodorizer, fragrance, and ingredient in medicine and cosmetics, and it can still be a help to you today. Whether you've got a bundle of cinnamon sticks, ground cinnamon powder, or cinnamon essential oil, we've got some tips on how to use them. For instance, cinnamon sticks can make for a beautiful addition to a bathroom potpourri, cinnamon essential oil can be added to any DIY natural all-purpose cleaner, and ground cinnamon can be sprinkled on your garden beds to deter ants and other pests.

A few notes about using cinnamon around your home: For one, take caution when using any form of cinnamon on a new type of surface, as it can cause discoloration. Second, some folks may worry about using cinnamon with pets in the home, and while it's true that large amounts of cinnamon can be dangerous for furry friends, the small quantities used in these DIY remedies aren't likely to cause issues.