This Tree Was Once So Popular. Now, Planting It Could Get You Into Legal Trouble

If you consider yourself a bit of a gardening newbie you may not be aware that there's more to it than basic typical planting dos and don'ts if you want a thriving landscape. Turns out there are some gardening rules that if you don't follow, can actually cross into illegal territory (though it's unlikely to get a harsh sentence). When it comes to the legalities of gardening, it's invasive species that can most often get you in trouble. In fact, one tree that used to be quite popular is not only a landscape tree to avoid, but also illegal in many areas.

Ailanthus altissima, more commonly known as the tree of heaven, is just one of many invasive garden plants to avoid. Before this was widely known, however, this ornamental, deciduous plant was actually highly sought after. When the tree of heaven was brought over from China in the 1700s, it was originally quite popular as a shade tree. It was easy to plant, grew very quickly, and lacked many of the insect or disease problems other trees were plagued by. These desirable properties made it a common choice for urban landscapers, which led to its widespread use. Unfortunately, the tables turned when people began to realize the highly invasive nature of the tree of heaven, despite its alluring name.