The Stunning Ceiling Design That'll Instantly Make Your Home Feel More Luxurious
There are design aspects large and small to focus on when planning a room's aesthetic. From floor to ceiling, there is no shortage of decisions to make (paint color, accent pieces, furniture, art, etc., etc.!). Though many may forget it, your ceiling is actually an important feature as well. There are plenty of gorgeous different styles of room ceilings like cathedral, coffered, and exposed beams, but the color of a ceiling is often less varied, with most homes having some kind of simple white paint adorning the surface. This is where you can really elevate your room's design. Instead of sticking with tried and true flat white, give this often ignored space its due and opt for a bold and luxurious lacquer finish on your ceiling.
Historically, lacquer was made from the sap of trees from various parts of Asia, but nowadays it is more widely available in its modern synthetic form. It is painted on to objects in many layers, oftentimes upwards of 20. Lacquer creates a lovely, durable shine. It can be combined with gold or silver powder for an added shimmer, or used to highlight recessed or alcove areas. Used on your ceiling, a lacquer finish will create an eye-catching interest point for your room while also adding depth by reflecting light. It can be the standout feature you need to really up your design game.
A lacquered ceiling is a showstopping feature in any room
Upgrading your ceiling with lacquer is the perfect touch for an audacious room. You can even stick with the traditional white ceiling with a lacquered finish for a more toned down statement. If your design philosophy is more "go big or go home," then opt for a truly dramatic ceiling with a dark lacquered paint job like a forest green or deep blue. Prefer lighter shades but still want the room to be daring? Consider shades of pink or peach. They won't overwhelm the space, but will still certainly pull the attention of your guests. With shine and high gloss seeing an uptick in popularity, these rooms prove that statement ceilings are taking over.
Be intentional with your other design choices in the room to create a cohesive space. Warm brass hardware will pair excellently with a luminously lacquered room, and layered textures will contrast the high gloss ceiling and add some warmth and coziness. Lastly, consider a stunning statement ceiling light for a truly dramatic space. Your lacquered ceiling will reflect the light to create a bright and deceptively large room. Adding this finish to your ceiling will ensure you have a space no one will be soon to forget!