The Stunning Ceiling Design That'll Instantly Make Your Home Feel More Luxurious

There are design aspects large and small to focus on when planning a room's aesthetic. From floor to ceiling, there is no shortage of decisions to make (paint color, accent pieces, furniture, art, etc., etc.!). Though many may forget it, your ceiling is actually an important feature as well. There are plenty of gorgeous different styles of room ceilings like cathedral, coffered, and exposed beams, but the color of a ceiling is often less varied, with most homes having some kind of simple white paint adorning the surface. This is where you can really elevate your room's design. Instead of sticking with tried and true flat white, give this often ignored space its due and opt for a bold and luxurious lacquer finish on your ceiling.

Historically, lacquer was made from the sap of trees from various parts of Asia, but nowadays it is more widely available in its modern synthetic form. It is painted on to objects in many layers, oftentimes upwards of 20. Lacquer creates a lovely, durable shine. It can be combined with gold or silver powder for an added shimmer, or used to highlight recessed or alcove areas. Used on your ceiling, a lacquer finish will create an eye-catching interest point for your room while also adding depth by reflecting light. It can be the standout feature you need to really up your design game.