The Smart Door Trick You'll Want To Use On Your Front-Load Washer And Dryer

Contrary to what might be your intuition, washer and dryer manufacturers don't actually want you to suffer. They go to great lengths to solve problems — that mold you have to clean off the rubber seal on a front-load washer, for example — and improve your experience with innovations like smart features and wash/dry cycle options that are expanding faster than the universe. But, of course, all of that doesn't mean they won't accidentally make your life more difficult. One way this unfortunate misery is induced comes via dealing with front-loading washer and dryer doors, which are often oriented in ways that can be frustrating.

Washer and dryer doors might collide with each other when open, or with walls. And, perhaps worst of all, that might get in the way of efficiently moving the wash from washer to dryer, forcing you to maneuver each handful of laundry over a door to get it into the dryer. In most cases, though, the washer and dryer makers have your back, though you might not know it. Most dryers and a few washers have a built-in reversibility, which means you can swap which side of the door is hinged. It would've been nice to know that about 400 loads ago, right?

In most cases, laundry machines are set up so that the washer is on the left, with a door opening to the left, and the dryer is on the right, with its door opening to the right, But there are cases — when using stackable washer and dryer sets, for example — when this arrangement does not work as seamlessly as intended. Don't worry; the appliance makers have you covered — partly, at least.