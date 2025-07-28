The Kitchen Design Choice The Property Brothers Wish People Would Stop Making

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are many proposed options for how to create more counter space in kitchens to allow for more cooking, baking, and appliance storage. However, not every solution is created equal. According to "Property Brothers " stars Jonathan and Drew Scott, the kitchen peninsula is one countertop option that can actually cause more problems than it solves. But what exactly is it about this design feature that the television hosts find so challenging?

In episode 17 of season 14 of their show, the brothers explain that adding a peninsula interrupts the flow of a kitchen's layout. They even go so far as to express hatred for the feature because it also challenges the movement from adjoining rooms into the kitchen, making it feel smaller and more cut off from the rest of the house. Additionally, unlike a kitchen island, a peninsula creates a closed-in area in the room, making it difficult for multiple people to move around at the same time and access what they need. Before adding a peninsula during your next remodel, it may be worth considering some alternative ways to increase your counter space without disrupting the flow of your kitchen.