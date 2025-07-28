The Kitchen Design Choice The Property Brothers Wish People Would Stop Making
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There are many proposed options for how to create more counter space in kitchens to allow for more cooking, baking, and appliance storage. However, not every solution is created equal. According to "Property Brothers " stars Jonathan and Drew Scott, the kitchen peninsula is one countertop option that can actually cause more problems than it solves. But what exactly is it about this design feature that the television hosts find so challenging?
In episode 17 of season 14 of their show, the brothers explain that adding a peninsula interrupts the flow of a kitchen's layout. They even go so far as to express hatred for the feature because it also challenges the movement from adjoining rooms into the kitchen, making it feel smaller and more cut off from the rest of the house. Additionally, unlike a kitchen island, a peninsula creates a closed-in area in the room, making it difficult for multiple people to move around at the same time and access what they need. Before adding a peninsula during your next remodel, it may be worth considering some alternative ways to increase your counter space without disrupting the flow of your kitchen.
Alternatives to the kitchen peninsula
The kitchen island is a tried-and-true method of increasing surface area while still making movement easy. And when it comes to adding an island, there are plenty of options to suit every style, whether you've gone for a traditional kitchen design or a sleeker, modern look. For example, there are a variety of sizes to choose from to fit the size of your room, from 5ft by 3ft all the way up to 10ft by 4ft. You can even get some models on wheels for extra mobility, such as this one from Amazon. An added bonus is that an entire remodel is often not necessary in order to install your own kitchen island. However, keep in mind that if you would like a sink or any other working appliance to be set within the island, there will need to be extra plumbing or electrical work needed before it is usable.
Another option is to forgo the island or peninsula altogether and select a freestanding table instead. A key benefit of having a table in your kitchen is flexibility, as it can be moved to the center of the room for chopping and food prep or out of the way for maximum floor space. Additionally, choosing a table with drawers or shelves increases storage and allows you to have much-used items, such as utensils, close at hand.