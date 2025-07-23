Reolink's New Feature-Rich Floodlight Cam Makes DIY Home Security Easier Than Ever

I am sitting about 18 inches from a baby monitor that I can use to listen in on my house when I'm in my workshop or studio at night after everyone else is asleep. Along with the usual door and window sensors, my home is wired with panic buttons and alarms made from 12-volt car horns that are positively, well, alarming. I have a box of old cellphones I planned to one day turn into IP cameras in my Frankenstein's monster of a DIY home security system.

But the panic buttons and alarms have not been turned on since I tested them, and the baby monitor has been used once, so a son with a broken ankle could reach me if he needed anything. And the cellphones remain in their box, so my home hasn't actually had any working cameras until I recently added a couple of Reolink cameras, more as a way of keeping my eyes on marauding wild boars, packs of coyotes, and sneaky foxes than anything else.

I'm not sure what I was waiting for. The new Reolink Elite Floodlight WiFi does a lot of what I have been looking for, and more. Its dual 4K cameras and 3,000-lumen floodlights are controllable via dual-band Wi-Fi 6, for a retail price of only $219.99. It has, more than any other gadget I've messed with, provided me with the most reassurance for the least effort of anything I've ever added to my house's array of mostly homemade security doodads. And, yes, its name is a mouthful, but nowhere near as pessimistic as, for instance, the Ring Stick Up Cam's.