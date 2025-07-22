The Popular Essential Oil You May Want To Grab To Repel Annoying Mosquitoes
Unless you live in the driest of deserts, the remotest of islands, or the coldest of habitable climates, you're stuck with mosquitoes, probably the world's most hated insect — and definitely one of the deadliest. Keeping them away is not easy and it's also expensive. Mordor Intelligence reports that we humans spent over $4.6 billion on mosquito repellent in 2024. But you don't need a billion dollars to repel mosquitoes. A easy-to-make DIY home remedy using cinnamon oil just might do the trick.
While the internet is awash in miracle home remedies based on nothing more than anecdotal accounts, the science behind cinnamon oil as an effective mosquito repellent is solid. Cinnamon oil is used in many commercial mosquito repellents. A report from the New York State Integrated Pest Management Program found cinnamon oil to be similar in effectiveness as the organic compound metafluthrin used in many commercial insecticides. A 2023 article in Nature Scientific Reports found that among the 20 essential oils they studied, cinnamon oil and clove oil offered the longest protection from mosquito bites. A third report in Script Medica estimated that a gel form of cinnamon oil combined with fennel oil was effective for six hours. You can also use cinnamon oil to keep mosquitoes away from an outdoor fountain as well as for standing water, where they lay their eggs. Just plan ahead: You'll want to get started on making your cinnamon oil repellent a month or so before the mosquitoes emerge in summer.
How to make your own cinnamon oil
Making your own cinnamon oil is not hard. All you need are cinnamon sticks or ground cinnamon and a carrier oil to soak the cinnamon in. Just leaving cinnamon sticks around is great for making your house smell good, but you'll need to extract the oil for a stronger deterrent. For a carrier oil, use almond oil, coconut oil, or olive oil. You'll be wearing that oil, so try out the three different oils. Olive oil is heavier and stronger smelling than the other two carrier oils. It may last longer but also impart more of its own scent on your repellent. Make sure the oil is fresh and not past its use-by date.
If you're using sticks, pack a sterilized mason jar with vertically placed sticks, fill the jar with oil to cover the sticks, and seal the jar. If you're using ground cinnamon, you'll want to cook it first to release its oils. Put a quarter cup of ground cinnamon and 1 cup of carrier oil in a sauce pan and simmer on low heat for 3 to 5 minutes. Let cool and seal in a sterilized mason jar. With either method, let your mixture steep for 3 or more weeks until it's ready for use. If all that sounds too much, you can often find cinnamon oil at herbal shops or online. Cinnamon oil can be a skin irritant to some people, so rub a little on your arm before you take on this project. As an alternative, you can try clove oil for pest control instead.