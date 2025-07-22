The Popular Essential Oil You May Want To Grab To Repel Annoying Mosquitoes

Unless you live in the driest of deserts, the remotest of islands, or the coldest of habitable climates, you're stuck with mosquitoes, probably the world's most hated insect — and definitely one of the deadliest. Keeping them away is not easy and it's also expensive. Mordor Intelligence reports that we humans spent over $4.6 billion on mosquito repellent in 2024. But you don't need a billion dollars to repel mosquitoes. A easy-to-make DIY home remedy using cinnamon oil just might do the trick.

While the internet is awash in miracle home remedies based on nothing more than anecdotal accounts, the science behind cinnamon oil as an effective mosquito repellent is solid. Cinnamon oil is used in many commercial mosquito repellents. A report from the New York State Integrated Pest Management Program found cinnamon oil to be similar in effectiveness as the organic compound metafluthrin used in many commercial insecticides. A 2023 article in Nature Scientific Reports found that among the 20 essential oils they studied, cinnamon oil and clove oil offered the longest protection from mosquito bites. A third report in Script Medica estimated that a gel form of cinnamon oil combined with fennel oil was effective for six hours. You can also use cinnamon oil to keep mosquitoes away from an outdoor fountain as well as for standing water, where they lay their eggs. Just plan ahead: You'll want to get started on making your cinnamon oil repellent a month or so before the mosquitoes emerge in summer.