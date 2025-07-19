Your Mattress Will Smell Fresher Than Ever With One Genius Essential Oil Trick
When it comes to your sleep it's not just the quantity but the quality that matters. There are a variety of factors that can affect the type of sleep you get and if your mattress isn't up to snuff, it could be negatively impacting your sleep, resulting in changes to your health and wellness. A smelly mattress in particular may keep you awake from the odor alone, but it also can indicate deeper issues like a build up of bacteria, or the presence of mold. Interrupted sleep isn't just a nuisance that will have you feeling fatigued or sore the next day, it can actually be a major contributor for a number of more serious issues like dementia and heart disease.
Ensuring you get the quality of sleep you need will start with having good sleep hygiene. This includes things like creating a sleeping routine as well as other environmental factors like making sure you have a supportive mattress. Once you have a mattress that suits you well (like the best mattress for stomach sleepers), you'll need to prioritize maintaining it and that doesn't end with washing the sheets. Whether it's food spills, pet odors, off-gassing (chemical smells from when mattresses are manufactured) or natural smells from continuous use, a foul odor from your mattress can make it difficult to get the sleep you need. Fortunately, when it comes to keeping your mattress smelling pleasant, there's a genius essential oil spray with lavender, thyme, and white vinegar that can help.
Three powerful ingredients can revitalize your mattress
Your mattress is one of your most essential bedroom items ,and as such, should be maintained with consistency and care. Part of that care includes cleaning and deodorizing, enter this essential oil spray. Combine equal parts white vinegar and water and a few drops of lavender and thyme essential oil. Lightly spray your mattress, then let it air dry. Each of these components will help with deodorization, relaxation, and have the added bonus of working to fight off common bed critters like bed bugs.
Let's dive deeper into the power of these ingredients. White vinegar has long been known as an effective deodorizer as its acetic acid breaks down odor-causing molecules. For your additional essential oils, studies have shown that lavender is effective in improving odor elimination (per the European Journal of Oncology Nursing) so it'll work hand in hand with the white vinegar. On top of deodorizing, lavender is also known to help relieve stress and improve sleep, and can result in waking feeling more restful. Adding thyme will combine two relaxing oils and create effective aromatherapy for quality sleep.
Why stop with sleep aromatherapy? This spray will also help stave off bed bugs. A study published in the journal Insects has illustrated how, when combined, lavender and thyme can work together more effectively to combat bed bugs. Ready to hit the hay? Try spritzing one of these dreamy pillow sprays and adding your new essential oil deodorizer to the mix. You'll be well on your way to your most productive sleep yet.