Your Mattress Will Smell Fresher Than Ever With One Genius Essential Oil Trick

When it comes to your sleep it's not just the quantity but the quality that matters. There are a variety of factors that can affect the type of sleep you get and if your mattress isn't up to snuff, it could be negatively impacting your sleep, resulting in changes to your health and wellness. A smelly mattress in particular may keep you awake from the odor alone, but it also can indicate deeper issues like a build up of bacteria, or the presence of mold. Interrupted sleep isn't just a nuisance that will have you feeling fatigued or sore the next day, it can actually be a major contributor for a number of more serious issues like dementia and heart disease.

Ensuring you get the quality of sleep you need will start with having good sleep hygiene. This includes things like creating a sleeping routine as well as other environmental factors like making sure you have a supportive mattress. Once you have a mattress that suits you well (like the best mattress for stomach sleepers), you'll need to prioritize maintaining it and that doesn't end with washing the sheets. Whether it's food spills, pet odors, off-gassing (chemical smells from when mattresses are manufactured) or natural smells from continuous use, a foul odor from your mattress can make it difficult to get the sleep you need. Fortunately, when it comes to keeping your mattress smelling pleasant, there's a genius essential oil spray with lavender, thyme, and white vinegar that can help.