The Common Bathroom Feature That Can Set You Back When Selling Your Home
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When it comes to selling your home, you may not expect your bathroom to have that big of an impact on its overall value or buyability, but it turns out that there are some features that could actually make a significant difference when it comes time to sell. Besides having a bathroom that is relatively updated, there is also one pretty universally disliked bathroom feature — a pedestal sink — and while there are some unique features that could help your home sell for more money, this is a common feature that could do the opposite. To get a better idea of why exactly this sink style is a no-go, Hunker reached out to expert Dutch Mendenhall, real estate investor and educator, co-founder of RADD Companies, and Wall Street Best-Selling Author of "Money Shackles."
Mendenhall told Hunker exclusively, "Pedestal sinks can hurt resale value, particularly in mid-range to upscale homes where buyers expect both form and function." He went on to explain that the main issue was not with the appearance of the pedestal sink, but rather the practicality of use. "Today's buyers are looking for storage, especially in bathrooms," and while it can look sleek and minimalistic, it offers no storage — something that Mendenhall noted can have a significant psychological impact on how livable the home feels to a potential buyer.
Can a pedestal sink really sink your home's value?
Though it would be convenient if it were so, there is no way to measure exactly how much a pedestal sink could lower your home's overall desirability. That said, Mendenhall estimated that it could "Risk shaving 1–3% off your asking price—or worse, inviting nitpicking and low offers from buyers looking for leverage." In the exclusive interview with Hunker, he noted that the issue was less with how much it could decrease the sale price and more so how it could lower buyers' interest.
Mendenhall noted that when thinking about how your home will be viewed through the eyes of potential buyers, it is less about aesthetics than you may think, and much more about visualizing themselves in the home and how it would be functional for them. "They're not just admiring the backsplash—they're mentally moving in," said Mendenhall. "If they can't see where they'd put their toothpaste or makeup, that disconnect can cost you." Making a change as small as replacing a pedestal sink with something more practical can be the key, according to Mendenhall, who said, " That's the emotional trigger that sells homes faster—and for more." If you want a quicker and cheaper fix, you could even build a vanity around your pedestal sink — though replacing it altogether will give you the most usable storage.
What to put in place of your pedestal
So you want to swap out your sink, but you're not sure where to start? Well, the main goal here is to make the space more functional. Mendenhall told Hunker in an exclusive interview that he recommended a vanity sink with storage. "For a few hundred bucks, you improve functionality and the perceived value of the bathroom. Especially in smaller homes or condos where storage is tight, a vanity makes the space feel more complete."
Vanity sink covers a range of products, but there are freestanding, wall-mounted, and floating vanity options on the market. Mendenhall mentioned that floating vanities have increased in popularity because, while they offer storage, they also keep the space feeling open. He also suggested sticking to more neutral colors as they serve as a blank slate for buyers. "Stick with clean lines and neutral finishes like white, wood tones, or matte black hardware." He also stressed the importance of making the space feel intentional rather than like an afterthought. Ultimately, if you don't have the budget or desire to replace your sink, there is one hack that could work for you to hide pedestal sink plumbing — adding a sink skirt is a great way to hide a small shelf or garbage can beneath the sink without replacing it altogether.