The Common Bathroom Feature That Can Set You Back When Selling Your Home

When it comes to selling your home, you may not expect your bathroom to have that big of an impact on its overall value or buyability, but it turns out that there are some features that could actually make a significant difference when it comes time to sell. Besides having a bathroom that is relatively updated, there is also one pretty universally disliked bathroom feature — a pedestal sink — and while there are some unique features that could help your home sell for more money, this is a common feature that could do the opposite. To get a better idea of why exactly this sink style is a no-go, Hunker reached out to expert Dutch Mendenhall, real estate investor and educator, co-founder of RADD Companies, and Wall Street Best-Selling Author of "Money Shackles."

Mendenhall told Hunker exclusively, "Pedestal sinks can hurt resale value, particularly in mid-range to upscale homes where buyers expect both form and function." He went on to explain that the main issue was not with the appearance of the pedestal sink, but rather the practicality of use. "Today's buyers are looking for storage, especially in bathrooms," and while it can look sleek and minimalistic, it offers no storage — something that Mendenhall noted can have a significant psychological impact on how livable the home feels to a potential buyer.