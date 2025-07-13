Don't Throw Out Mesh Produce Bags - Try A Cool Home Hack To Reuse Them Instead

Those mesh bags that some produce comes in serve a lot of purposes. They're flexible and lightweight. They use less material than plastic bags. They encourage you to buy seven onions when you only wanted two. But best of all, they allow ethylene gas to escape from produce in order to slow down the ripening process. And, believe it or not, mesh bags have purposes beyond the grocery store. They often aren't recyclable, so rather than sending your mesh bags to the landfill, put them to one of dozens of uses — from storing bulbs for your garden to making a DIY laundry bag.

But, there's another option that you can use inside the home and look at every day. Turn a mesh produce bag into a lovely, fragrant potpourri sachet. Meaning "putrid pot" in French, a potpourri can freshen the air in any room but is often employed to mask unpleasant odors in a space with poor air circulation, such as a closet, drawer, or bathroom. A potpourri can be any medley of pleasant-smelling flowers, herbs, and other organic material. You can rotate your potpourri mixes by the season. Read on to learn how to make this easy DIY potpourri sachet.