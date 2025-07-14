Check Your Pool For One Thing If The Walls And Floors Are Slippery And Slimy

Once your correctly fitted pool filter has been in place for a while, it's likely time to clean the filter cartridge. You first need to turn off the water pump and remove the filter from its housing. This process can sometimes create a vacuum of water, so it is a good idea to either drain the housing completely or open the breather valve to allow air bubbles in. After, you'll want to rinse your cartridge with a garden hose on medium pressure to remove larger debris such as dirt and leaves. Make sure to keep the stream at an angle to avoid damaging the pleats.

The filter will then need to be submerged in a cleaning agent. Household dishwasher liquid can be used for this, though it produces lots of soap bubbles, which means more rinsing is required afterward. A trisodium phosphate powder like this one made by Savogran is recommended as an alternative because it is effective, doesn't create loads of bubbles or foam, and is relatively inexpensive at around $25 for 4.5 pounds. You'll want to use 1 cup of the trisodium for about 5 gallons of water and leave the filter to soak for at least a few hours. Then, once you have removed and rinsed the filters, you may want to soak them in a cleaning acid (like this muriatic acid solution by Klean-Strip) mixture of 1 part to 20 parts water. Leave overnight or until bubbles stop appearing. Importantly, you will need to either neutralize the acid with baking soda or heavily dilute it before pouring it away, as it is a corrosive substance. Finally, you can remove the filters from the hydrochloric mixture, rinse them down immediately, and replace them in your pool. The algae will typically begin to disappear within a couple of days, though using chlorine according to package instructions may be needed to help the process along.