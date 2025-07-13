How To Turn Dollar Tree Hanging Baskets Into A Stunning Outdoor Lighting Solution
There's great patio layout ideas for every backyard that include things like ample seating and intentional decor, but there's another aspect of backyard design that shouldn't be forgotten, and that's lighting. Outdoor lighting is not only an important functional aspect of your yard (and crucial for safety) but also plays a large role in your entire home's aesthetic. Home decor shouldn't stop with the interior. Outdoor lighting is perfect to bring the entire home design seamlessly outdoors, successfully extending and maximizing your usable space.
This gorgeous DIY hanging light is one of many character-enhancing DIYs for your patio that can expertly elevate your landscape. This DIY gets a lot of bang for its buck as the cost is minimal (thanks Dollar Tree!), but the reward for your backyard vibe is huge. At your local Dollar Tree, pick up as many hanging baskets as you'll need (two for one hanging light), clear or black zip ties (so they blend in), greenery, and make sure to have hot glue. Use this project as an excuse to escape into nature and find a long stick to hang your finished lights (tie multiple together if needed). Once you've gathered all your supplies, you'll first remove the baskets from their chains, attach two using your zip ties, twist your lights throughout the baskets' wires, glue on your greenery, then reattach the chain and hang it from your stick. Once you've hung your lights in your desired outdoor spot, wait till night and admire your handiwork.
This versatile DIY will transform your backyard
@hometalk
Light up your yard for summer...😍 #DIY #DollarTree #DollarTreeDIY #HomeDecor #HowTo #diydecoration #diydecorations #diydecorating #diyroomdecor #diyinspiration♬ original sound - hometalk - hometalk
This DIY creates magical lighting that'll instantly elevate your outdoor decor. Personalize your project by getting creative with the type of string lights (like these fun bee fairy lights) or different styles of hanging baskets. Even square baskets, like these from ZUSHALLMY, could work if your vibes are more modern and geometric (you may just need to buy an extra length of chain to hang them). You could even consider painting the baskets in fun colors to add a pop to your outdoor aesthetic.
You can also tailor the greenery you use to fit the style of your yard. If you have a lot of vibrant flowers in your garden, tie in all that color by using Dollar Tree's colorful baby's breath, or to be festive, you can swap your greenery out for holidays using items like Dollar Tree's Americana flower bushes (for Fourth of July). If you're too busy to add yet another thing to your to-do list, a simple evergreen will look perfect on your hanging lights all year long! If you want to make more of a statement, create a larger piece by altering this project and using old hula hoops instead of wire baskets. Follow the same DIY steps and you'll have an oversized light that could work to illuminate the depths of your garden with strategic placement among your blooms. Whichever direction you go in with this DIY, you'll still end up with an outdoor lighting idea that brightens up your home and creates the perfect atmosphere for backyard get-togethers.