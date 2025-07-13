How To Turn Dollar Tree Hanging Baskets Into A Stunning Outdoor Lighting Solution

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's great patio layout ideas for every backyard that include things like ample seating and intentional decor, but there's another aspect of backyard design that shouldn't be forgotten, and that's lighting. Outdoor lighting is not only an important functional aspect of your yard (and crucial for safety) but also plays a large role in your entire home's aesthetic. Home decor shouldn't stop with the interior. Outdoor lighting is perfect to bring the entire home design seamlessly outdoors, successfully extending and maximizing your usable space.

This gorgeous DIY hanging light is one of many character-enhancing DIYs for your patio that can expertly elevate your landscape. This DIY gets a lot of bang for its buck as the cost is minimal (thanks Dollar Tree!), but the reward for your backyard vibe is huge. At your local Dollar Tree, pick up as many hanging baskets as you'll need (two for one hanging light), clear or black zip ties (so they blend in), greenery, and make sure to have hot glue. Use this project as an excuse to escape into nature and find a long stick to hang your finished lights (tie multiple together if needed). Once you've gathered all your supplies, you'll first remove the baskets from their chains, attach two using your zip ties, twist your lights throughout the baskets' wires, glue on your greenery, then reattach the chain and hang it from your stick. Once you've hung your lights in your desired outdoor spot, wait till night and admire your handiwork.