The Popular Scent That May Keep Fleas Away From Your Home

You don't have to have pets to be annoyed by fleas, but your furry friend is often the most common way that fleas enter the home. Fleas enjoy human blood, too. So if fleas get in your mattress, carpets, couch, pillows, curtains – oh, the list goes on far too long – it's important to take quick action. The American Kennel Club estimates that for every flea you find, there are 20 others somewhere in your home, and each female flea can lay 50 eggs in a single day. Fortunately, you don't even have to run out to your local pest control merchant. A home remedy is nearer at hand: Cinnamon oil. It is easy and quick to make the minute you spy your first flea.

Cinnamon oil is safer than many commercial flea killers. The Natural Resources Defense Council lists dozens of flea and tick products that contain potentially toxic or carcinogenic synthetic chemicals. But some of those very same products contain cinnamon oil, since cinnamon oil alone does an excellent job of ridding your home of fleas. There are a number of surprising uses for cinnamon because it contains eugenol; an oil found in many other plants like basil and cloves. The eugenol in cinnamon oil can kill immediately insects if sprayed directly on them. While the oil's strong scent can drive fleas away, it can also keep mosquitoes away from an outdoor fountain. It's often used as a natural pesticide in organic gardening and farming, and it's an effective fungicide.