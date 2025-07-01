The Stylish IKEA KALLAX Hack That's Perfect For Pet Parents

If there's anything better than a brilliant IKEA hack, it's an IKEA hack designed for your beloved furry friend! It's like combining two joys into one delightful project. That's why it should come as no surprise that there are a ton of fantastic pet-centric IKEA DIYs out there from dog beds to rabbit houses, cat towers to bird cages. But there's also an entire subset of IKEA pet hacks geared toward solving one of the biggest issues: hiding an unsightly litter box.

Kayleigh Jean (@trydiybuy) shared on TikTok how she transformed a basic four-cube IKEA KALLAX shelf into an all-in-one cat station disguised as a bench seat. By simply adding a cat door to one side, modifying a middle divider to create a double cubby large enough for a litter box, adding doors to hide everything, and integrating a cat house, she created a solution for a litter box, storage, and cat lounging. Plus, she got a lovely new bench seat to boot – win, win!

Before you run for the nearest IKEA, it's worth noting that there were a few comments with important reminders that may change the practicality of this DIY. The first is that, anecdotally, not all cats like to use an enclosed litter box, so it's best to do a test run to enclose your litter box before you waste time and money on a DIY your cat won't use. Secondly, since the interior clearance of the KALLAX is only 13.25 inches, you'll need to make sure your cat has enough room to comfortably stand up when in the litter box. Once you're sure the dimensions and enclosed nature of this DIY are right for your feline friend, let's kick off this clever IKEA hack to hide your cat's unattractive litter box from sight.