The Stylish IKEA KALLAX Hack That's Perfect For Pet Parents
If there's anything better than a brilliant IKEA hack, it's an IKEA hack designed for your beloved furry friend! It's like combining two joys into one delightful project. That's why it should come as no surprise that there are a ton of fantastic pet-centric IKEA DIYs out there from dog beds to rabbit houses, cat towers to bird cages. But there's also an entire subset of IKEA pet hacks geared toward solving one of the biggest issues: hiding an unsightly litter box.
Kayleigh Jean (@trydiybuy) shared on TikTok how she transformed a basic four-cube IKEA KALLAX shelf into an all-in-one cat station disguised as a bench seat. By simply adding a cat door to one side, modifying a middle divider to create a double cubby large enough for a litter box, adding doors to hide everything, and integrating a cat house, she created a solution for a litter box, storage, and cat lounging. Plus, she got a lovely new bench seat to boot – win, win!
Before you run for the nearest IKEA, it's worth noting that there were a few comments with important reminders that may change the practicality of this DIY. The first is that, anecdotally, not all cats like to use an enclosed litter box, so it's best to do a test run to enclose your litter box before you waste time and money on a DIY your cat won't use. Secondly, since the interior clearance of the KALLAX is only 13.25 inches, you'll need to make sure your cat has enough room to comfortably stand up when in the litter box. Once you're sure the dimensions and enclosed nature of this DIY are right for your feline friend, let's kick off this clever IKEA hack to hide your cat's unattractive litter box from sight.
Cutting a hole in a middle divider of the IKEA KALLAX allows a double cubby to house the litter box
@trydiybuy
To create your own hidden litter box bench, assemble the IKEA KALLAX per the instructions, leaving off the end panel on the side you'd like to install the cat door and house the litter box. To create a space large enough for the litter box, you need to create a double cube, essentially merging two cubbies into one. Why not just omit the middle divider shelf nearest to the cat door? First, the edge of the divider is visible from the front, meaning there'd be a gap between doors if it was removed. Secondly, the front portion of the dividers play a role in the installation of the door inserts and hinges. And third, since this particular KALLAX configuration is a bench that will bear weight, leaving a portion of the divider shelf will help maintain the integrity of the unit and provide more support. The hole will need to be wide enough for the litter box to slide through and tall enough for the cat to walk comfortably. Use a jigsaw or multi-tool to cut out the appropriately-sized hole in the divider shelf as shown on TikTok.
Next, paint a 2x4 the same shade as the KALLAX and cut it to size to create a rectangular inset base. The TikTok tutorial shows a three-sided base that's set back about 4 to 5 inches from the edges of the KALLAX, but can you reduce the inset distance and add a fourth side to the base for extra stability if desired. Secure the base to the bottom of the KALLAX with appropriate screws, install the final end panel, and turn upright so the main structure is ready for some finishing touches.
Adding doors and and integrated cat house transform the IKEA KALLAX in to a one-stop-shop pet paradise
While the TikToker installs the cat door on the end panel while off the unit, it's likely easier to cut the hole while it's mounted to the KALLAX for extra stability and resistance. Using your jigsaw or multi-tool to cut a hole in the end panel, install the cat door according to the instructions. Secure the unit to the wall with appropriate fasteners before proceeding. Using IKEA's own KALLAX door inserts, assemble and install them into the three cubbies closest to the cat door, leaving the fourth and farthest one open. You'll need to cut a hole in the fiberboard sides that border the hole you cut for the litter box. In the fourth cubby, slide in either the IKEA UTSÅDD cat house like the TikTok tutorial or the adorable cat-shaped KALLAX cat house, both of which fit perfectly in a KALLAX cubby (and the adorable interior cushion). Slide the litter box into the double cubby, and stash supplies in the third standalone cubby with a door. While the TikToker draped the top with a blanket, you could make or order a cushion to sit on top for maximum comfort and visual impact. Accessorize with some cat-friendly throw pillows for looks, and you're done!
If the bench configuration doesn't work for your space, use the square four-cube KALLAX, putting the double litter box cubby on the bottom, while the storage and cat house could occupy the cubes above. Alternatively, these four cubbies could be easily adapted and integrated into a larger KALLAX unit.
And there you have it, an adorable, clever, and incredibly handy IKEA KALLAX bench hack that creates a hidden litter box, integrated cat house, and storage, all in one small footprint.