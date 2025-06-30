The Easy-To-Grow Flower That Will Last In Your Garden For Years

But the benefits of this lesser-known tall-blooming flower don't stop there. Helen's flower is a perennial, meaning that it can return on its own multiple years in a row. This flower, specifically, can reappear up to four to five years and, beyond that, its ability to re-seed in the right conditions means you could benefit from its lovely aesthetic for even longer. Beware, though, while Helen's flower is not classed as an invasive garden plant, its ability to self-seed means that it can easily germinate to other areas of the garden if not kept in check. This can be done by removing blooms before they go to seed, pulling up seedlings, or spreading mulch over areas where you don't want the flowers to grow.

Helen's flower also makes for a great addition to any garden due to its adaptability to different soil types and the fact that it does not tend to fall victim to disease or pests. It grows best in zones 3 to 8 as its tough nature is able to withstand the winters in these areas. It also serves as a great food source for pollinators, attracting the broadest range than any other flower in The University of Nebraska's research. Helpfully, unwanted garden disrupters such as deer and rabbits are not enticed by Helen's flower, meaning they will not be attracted to your garden by these blooms.