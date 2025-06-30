The Common Cabinet Choice That Can Set You Back When Selling Your Home

If you're planning on selling your house, certain home improvement projects can have a decent return on investment (ROI) when it comes to getting the most bang for your buck. And while any updates you plan to make before listing need to make sense monetarily, it's also essential to keep the future buyer in mind when making material selections. For example, it may not be financially justifiable to make massive splurges on super-custom materials, just to sell it to someone else who may not value it as much as you do. On the other hand, it may not be prudent to cheap out on builder-grade materials either for fear of lowering the perceived value of the house.

There's one area of the home that is especially important for material selections, thanks to its hardworking nature and high stakes for prospective buyers: The kitchen. One survey after another reports that buyers value updated kitchens, and it shows in both the offer price and speed. With kitchen cabinetry costs often being the highest ticket item at about 20-40% of the entire renovation budget, it can be very tempting to opt for the most affordable material, particle board. Particle board is a material made from compressed wood waste materials (like chips, shavings, and sawdust) held together with resin that's compressed under high heat and pressure, then coated or veneered to turn it into cabinetry material. The advantages are that particle board cabinets are inexpensive, lightweight, made from recycled materials, and give you a smoothed finished surface. However, despite the temptation and friendly-price tag, there are some serious downsides to choosing this material, especially when it comes to the offer price you hope to get on your property.