The Popular Plant That Can Help Keep Roaches Away From Your Home And Garden

Cockroaches are famously hardy creatures, and it can therefore be daunting trying to figure out how to get rid of roaches when they've been spotted in your home and garden. However, one study has found that these creatures' evolutionary strengths can actually be used against them with a single household addition. And it's one your cats will thank you for, too.

As reported in American Chemical Society, researchers from Iowa State University presented findings that gave credit to the long-held belief that catnip, a scent which is enticing to felines, is also a strong repellent for cockroaches. Their analysis shows that a chemical found in the plant called nepetalactone is repulsive to these crawling insects and could act as a natural repellant, offering an attractive natural alternative to harsh insecticides. And, while the study was only performed on one type of species — the German cockroach — researcher Chris Peterson expressed optimism that catnip could also be an effective deterrent against the nocturnal American roaches as well. So, why might it work?