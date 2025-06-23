The Gorgeous Flower You Should Plant To Attract Hummingbirds Even Without A Feeder

Having thriving azaleas is a great way to attract hummingbirds, so it's important to know how to care for azalea bushes. These beautiful shrubs are suitable for USDA hardiness zones 6 to 9 and prefer well-drained, acidic soil that is rich in a variety of organic matter. Azaleas come in a range of shades such as pink, purple, white, red, and even orange. However, as you may have noticed from commercially available feeders, hummingbirds are particularly drawn to the color red. So, while other bright colors can attract them too, choosing their favorite color just might give you a leg up in enticing them to be regular visitors to your yard.

Azaleas may even be a better choice than the feeders available for purchase because their foliage also offers a sense of safety. Hummingbirds prefer to find their nourishment near places where they can quickly and safely hide from potential threats, and the thick leaves of the azalea plant make for a perfect hideout. However, it is worth noting that these minuscule birds also prefer a consistent and reliable food source, and azaleas usually only bloom in the spring. If you are hoping to attract hummingbirds regularly, it is worth considering adding some additional flowers to your garden that will bloom at different times of the season. For example, beardtongue (penstemon) is another great colorful plant that attracts hummingbirds to your yard and blooms throughout the summer and into the fall.