The Gorgeous Flower You Should Plant To Attract Hummingbirds Even Without A Feeder
Hummingbirds are famous the world over for their small bodies, metallic feathers, and pointed wings. These unique features mean that having one visit your garden, even once, feels like a special gift. It is natural, then, to want these sweet little creatures to visit more often, but finding the right feeder and keeping it constantly topped up can be difficult, time-consuming, and messy. So why not let a beautiful flowering shrub do all that work for you, allowing you to sit back and enjoy the exotic wildlife it attracts into your garden?
Azaleas (Rhododendron) are bright, flowering plants topped with eye-catching blooms and full, rounded foliage, perfect for adding interest and joy to your garden. But that isn't all they do. Their brilliantly-colored flowers and sweet nectar are the perfect temptation for hummingbirds, so planting them in your garden can greatly increase your chances of having these fast-moving birds become regular visitors and bring you closer to creating your very own bird-friendly garden at home.
The best way to plant azaleas for attracting hummingbirds
Having thriving azaleas is a great way to attract hummingbirds, so it's important to know how to care for azalea bushes. These beautiful shrubs are suitable for USDA hardiness zones 6 to 9 and prefer well-drained, acidic soil that is rich in a variety of organic matter. Azaleas come in a range of shades such as pink, purple, white, red, and even orange. However, as you may have noticed from commercially available feeders, hummingbirds are particularly drawn to the color red. So, while other bright colors can attract them too, choosing their favorite color just might give you a leg up in enticing them to be regular visitors to your yard.
Azaleas may even be a better choice than the feeders available for purchase because their foliage also offers a sense of safety. Hummingbirds prefer to find their nourishment near places where they can quickly and safely hide from potential threats, and the thick leaves of the azalea plant make for a perfect hideout. However, it is worth noting that these minuscule birds also prefer a consistent and reliable food source, and azaleas usually only bloom in the spring. If you are hoping to attract hummingbirds regularly, it is worth considering adding some additional flowers to your garden that will bloom at different times of the season. For example, beardtongue (penstemon) is another great colorful plant that attracts hummingbirds to your yard and blooms throughout the summer and into the fall.