Costco Lawn Mowers That Are Definitely Worth Buying, According To Reviews
Have you recently acquired a home with a lawn that requires maintenance, and it's bigger than just a patch of grass you can periodically hack down with a weed wacker? Or, perhaps you got stuck with a breakdown halfway through a mowing session. You have probably begun your search for a new lawn mower. While the seemingly endless options on the market are great if you want variety, they can be a bit overwhelming if you don't know what features you're looking for or how to determine whether it's actually worth the listing price. If you want a good deal on a big-ticket item, one of the best places to check is Costco.
Currently, they have a selection of lawn mowers that can tackle all types and sizes of lawns, with offerings in a few different price ranges. Since Costco is only affiliated with certain brands, you won't necessarily have the selection that you would at somewhere like Home Depot, but you can often get higher-end models for discounted prices, and many will offer exclusive packages that you can only purchase through Costco. To help narrow down your selection process or at least give you a place to start, we selected three of the most popular and highest-rated lawn mowers that Costco has to offer. We scoured the reviews to get first-hand input from customers as to how they performed in the real world. Still not sure these are right for you? Here's how to choose the best type of lawn mower for your lawn.
The popular choice
From all of the lawn mower selections available on Costco.com, the Greenworks 80V 21" Gen 2 Self-Propelled Mower is by far the most popular. It has over 2800 ratings, and has over a 4.4/5 star average overall. Though it is technically a push mower by design, it is also self propelled, so all the pushing you have to do is really confined to steering. It is battery operated which means no need to pull a muscle with a recoil starter, this gets going with a simple push of a button. The package comes with two batteries included which gives you up to 65 minutes of run time — enough to cover about ¾ of an acre. It also holds both batteries at the same time and will automatically switch over to the other battery when the first one is drained, so no need to carry it with you, or run back to the garage for a replacement.
Though there were quite a few rave reviews, this one really covered all the bases: "I changed from [a] gas push mower to this one," wrote one customer. "What a difference!! No stinky gasoline business, no struggling to start, no loud noise, no pollution, stop and start in a second as many times as you want. My property is almost half [an acre, so] I was afraid this may not cut all the grass at once. No worries!! Only one 4AH battery will do. Above all nobody can beat this price." That said, there were a couple of complaints about the self-propulsion feature failing, but they do offer extensive warranties, so replacements are available should you need them.
The clean, compact ride
Depending on how large your yard is — or your own affinity for lawn work — learning how to drive a riding mower may be worth your while. Though these do have quite the jump in price from push mowers, you are paying for a much larger machine and an engine that not only has to cut the grass and move it's own weight, but also take you along with it. The Yardforce 56v LFP is battery powered which means you don't have to deal with the stink and sound that comes with a gas engine. Though it is more expensive than the previous model listed, it is also much more capable, as it can cover up to 2.5 acres on a single charge, and it has two speeds — 8mph for driving, and 5mph for cutting. It also even has cruise control and LED headlights so you can stay safe and visible if you have to take it close to the road.
The length and strength of the batteries were one of the most praised features by customers, and one wrote, "I have over 2 acres to mow, and mowed ½ acre this morning and still had 70% power, so can probably mow my yard with one charge. First impressions are excellent, and the cruise control option is great for ease of operation. The turn radius is also very good." Along with the praise, however, there were also come complaints, most of which seemed to be issues with a damaged or faulty item which they were able to have easily replaced by Costco.
The ultimate mower
If you've got a big grass lawn, you're going to need a big grass mower. The Greenworks 80V 42" Ride-on Tractor Mower is definitely up for the challenge. This rideable model won't come cheap — it's listed at $4,700 — but it also comes with a total of six batteries, and can mow up to 3 acres on a single charge. It also has a cutting speed of 6mph (faster than the Yardforce) and includes a bagger with a 6 bushel capacity. This is also an excellent option if you want something that can function as a small tractor and mower, as it can haul 200 pounds in the rear storage bin, and tow up to 350 pounds.
Not sure if you should get a gas or battery-powered lawn mower? If you opt for the latter, you won't have to deal with any fumes or cranking, and this one has bright LED visuals that keep you updated on how much power you have left. It also offers a cup holder and USB charger, which are nice to have for your longer-lasting yard projects. Though this mower only has 16 reviews, it has none under two stars, and only one three-star. The majority of five-star reviews — a total of 12 — look something like this one: "This lawn mower has been amazing. My front lawn has approximately a 40-degree incline, and I haven't had any issues going up it. I've used it about 5 times and haven't had to recharge it yet." Many reviews mentioned that it was particularly comfortable and easy to use, and those that rated below five stars didn't leave a written complaint.