Costco Lawn Mowers That Are Definitely Worth Buying, According To Reviews

Have you recently acquired a home with a lawn that requires maintenance, and it's bigger than just a patch of grass you can periodically hack down with a weed wacker? Or, perhaps you got stuck with a breakdown halfway through a mowing session. You have probably begun your search for a new lawn mower. While the seemingly endless options on the market are great if you want variety, they can be a bit overwhelming if you don't know what features you're looking for or how to determine whether it's actually worth the listing price. If you want a good deal on a big-ticket item, one of the best places to check is Costco.

Currently, they have a selection of lawn mowers that can tackle all types and sizes of lawns, with offerings in a few different price ranges. Since Costco is only affiliated with certain brands, you won't necessarily have the selection that you would at somewhere like Home Depot, but you can often get higher-end models for discounted prices, and many will offer exclusive packages that you can only purchase through Costco. To help narrow down your selection process or at least give you a place to start, we selected three of the most popular and highest-rated lawn mowers that Costco has to offer. We scoured the reviews to get first-hand input from customers as to how they performed in the real world. Still not sure these are right for you? Here's how to choose the best type of lawn mower for your lawn.