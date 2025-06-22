10 Herbs That Won't Grow Well Near Each Other

Sooner or later, most gardeners discover that not every plant does well around other plants, and herbs are no exception. Herbs are often grown for their aromatic oils, and some of those oils can inhibit the growth of other plants. Some herbs require more sun than others, different types of soil, different levels of moisture, and different levels of acidity. Large plants can shade out smaller, lower-growing herbs; fast-growing herbs can take over an entire herb garden. If you're new to gardening or planting herbs for the first time, knowing which herbs grow well with others and which ones don't is one of those essential things you'll need to know before you start planting.

Making sure your herb pairings are effective just takes a bit of planning. Consider where you want to place your herbs, to choose varieties that will all thrive in the daily light (or shade) offered by that location. Take soil samples to determine your soil's pH. If you're concerned that the soil won't be right for some of your plants, you can plant them in pots with different soil types. Most herbs fare best in full sun and prefer relatively neutral, well-draining, loamy soil, but enough exceptions exist to make planning ahead worth it. But, before you get ahead of yourself, here are some pairings that are really difficult to make work and are best avoided.