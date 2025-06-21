Are Stud Finder Apps Reliable? Here's How They Work And If They're Worth Using

Stud finders are among those tools you need to properly hang wall art, mirrors, or any item too heavy to use just anchors or nails directly into drywall. Simpler stud finders use magnets to identify where nails or screws are in the studs behind the drywall so that you can have sturdier support for your heavy objects. But before you run to the hardware store to pick up a stud finder, open your phone's map software and see if it can point to north. If so, then your phone has a magnetometer inside it and you can use your phone as a stud finder that's just as reliable as a magnetic standalone stud finder.

You use your phone app just like you would use a standalone stud finder. After you've opened the app, you just slide your phone against the wall until the app signals the presence of a metal object. Metal studs are obviously easier to find than individual nails, but that's no different from what a magnetic standalone stud finder can do. This means that stud finder apps are no more but no less reliable than magnetic standalone stud finders.

The real reliability issue is that magnets are just metal finders, not stud finders. The metal detected behind the wall may be a nail in a stud, but it may also be metal piping, an electrical junction box, or something else. If a nail is driven in incorrectly, at an angle, or off-center, you may not get a correct sense of where the stud is. There may be diagonal or irregularly added studs or other metal objects behind the drywall, which can be confusing if you are anticipating vertical and horizontal studs.