The Easiest Fix For Loose Drywall Anchors

One common DIY pitfall is the dreaded loose-fitting anchor. Those little plastic inserts, often included with self-assembly furniture, are essential for keeping items like shelves and armoires securely mounted, especially in drywall. We anchor furniture to a wall to prevent tip-over accidents, which can possibly result in damage or injury. That's why it's imperative you know how to use plastic wall anchors. So if you find that your anchors won't install properly or have come loose over time, it's important to right the situation as quickly as possible. We reached out to Lydia Crowder, aka Drywall Shorty, for her advice on how to fix loose anchors in an exclusive interview with Hunker.

Crowder says that it's key to start your anchor holes in a new area, at least a few inches from the original spot, saying, "When the anchors are installed and then removed, it damages the drywall board and weakens the integrity of the drywall. You need to make sure you're using adequate spacing when hanging anchors and not placing them too close together." If you're not sure how far is far enough, Crowder advises, "Most wall anchor [manufacturers] have recommended spacing guidelines depending on the size and weight limits the product can hold." This will give you the right foundation for seamless installation. If that isn't an option, Crowder says that while she's never used a product like WETNFIX, she believes it could be a helpful tool, explaining, "The disk adds strength and backing to the drywall where it has been stripped from previous anchors," helping to provide stability without drilling new holes.