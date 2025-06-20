The Easiest Fix For Loose Drywall Anchors
One common DIY pitfall is the dreaded loose-fitting anchor. Those little plastic inserts, often included with self-assembly furniture, are essential for keeping items like shelves and armoires securely mounted, especially in drywall. We anchor furniture to a wall to prevent tip-over accidents, which can possibly result in damage or injury. That's why it's imperative you know how to use plastic wall anchors. So if you find that your anchors won't install properly or have come loose over time, it's important to right the situation as quickly as possible. We reached out to Lydia Crowder, aka Drywall Shorty, for her advice on how to fix loose anchors in an exclusive interview with Hunker.
Crowder says that it's key to start your anchor holes in a new area, at least a few inches from the original spot, saying, "When the anchors are installed and then removed, it damages the drywall board and weakens the integrity of the drywall. You need to make sure you're using adequate spacing when hanging anchors and not placing them too close together." If you're not sure how far is far enough, Crowder advises, "Most wall anchor [manufacturers] have recommended spacing guidelines depending on the size and weight limits the product can hold." This will give you the right foundation for seamless installation. If that isn't an option, Crowder says that while she's never used a product like WETNFIX, she believes it could be a helpful tool, explaining, "The disk adds strength and backing to the drywall where it has been stripped from previous anchors," helping to provide stability without drilling new holes.
Why anchors become loose
There are several ways you might end up with loose-fitting anchors. In an exclusive interview with Hunker, Lydia Crowder walked us through a few of the main culprits. She says, "Having too big of a pilot hole so the anchor is not fitting tightly around the drywall," is one of the main causes of loose anchors. So before you go making holes in the wall, Crowder says, "Make sure to use the correct bit size when making your pilot hole so the anchor will fit snugly."
You can also run into issues by not using the correct anchor for the furniture item you're trying to hang. If your installation kit didn't come with anchors or you're replacing old ones, Crowder says it's essential to verify you're buying the correct anchor type and size. That also means not grabbing whatever leftover anchors are floating around your toolbox when you're installing new pieces, or reusing drywall anchors, as anchors are designed for one-time installations only, according to Crowder. Finally, Crowder tells us that you may simply not be tightening the screw enough.
Advice on avoiding loose anchors in the future
In an exclusive interview with Hunker, Lydia Crowder clued us in to the two pieces of info you need to prevent loose anchors in the future: The weight of the item you're hanging and the material of the wall you're installing on. Crowder tells us, "Plastic anchors can only hold so much weight, and if you overload them, they will fail and rip out of the drywall board." To avoid this, Crowder advises, "Make sure when purchasing your drywall anchors you are choosing the correct type for how much weight it will be holding." Not sure how to choose the right type of anchors? Check out the manufacturer's instructions or speak with an associate at your preferred home improvement store.
"You also need to know what material you are hanging the anchor into," says Crowder, explaining, "Plaster or concrete walls will need a sturdier anchor like a toggle anchor." Again, consult a home improvement associate so you can be sure to buy the proper anchors. With that in mind, the keys to successfully installing wall anchors from Crowder is simple: Know what size of drill bit to use with your wall anchors, ensure you have the right anchors for the wall type and weight of your furniture, and as always, make sure the anchor fit is tight and secure.