Avoid Using These Items To Fill The Bottom Of Your Large Plant Pots At All Costs

Large pots are a great way to add visual interest to your yard, porch, or garden, particularly when stocked with eye-catching plants. But potting soil can be expensive, and it may leave you wondering if you really have to fill that entire container up with store-bought soil. Therefore, you might find other alternatives to fill your pots.

However, some of these alternatives to potting compost can actually do more harm than good. For example, adding non-porous materials, such as solid concrete or plastic, to the bottom of your pots can result in poor drainage for your plants. In a similar vein, while using dirt from your own yard may seem like a good substitute, garden soil is vastly different in texture, density, and nutrients from the kind meant for potting. This can cause your plants to suffer due to the pot's inability to drain water or effectively spread nutrients throughout the dense soil.