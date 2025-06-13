IKEA X Gustaf Westman: An Interior Designer Breaks Down How To Use This Signature Style On Your Tablescape

Known for his curvy, colorful objects that are simple yet striking, Gustaf Westman's product design style is certainly distinctive and fun. Often minimalistic in form yet playful in scale, shape, and hue, these often chunky, spiraled, or bubbly objects are showstopping eye candy for any space. In regards to his designs having a general lack of straight or defined edges, Westman said (in an interview with designboom), "I like how, with curvatures, the object kind of gives the impression of 'continuing'. It feels like it's whole and enveloping like it's going on and on, like a wave." One of the things I connect with most about his work is that it has an incredibly inviting, casual quality about it. Westman's candy-colored, joyful pieces are meant to be used, shared, and enjoyed with gatherings of the people you love rather than precious items coveted from afar. There is something very refreshing about not being afraid to actually interact with a beautiful piece of art.

Specializing in small objects like vases and dinnerware, as well as furniture pieces like tables, mirrors, lighting, seating, and more, Westman's creative vision has gone viral on social media over the past few years. The frenzy over Westman's undulating objects began in 2020 with a custom green squiggly mirror made as a one-off for a client, and within months, the design took off. However, all of Westman's pieces are made with local Swedish artisans, so fans have been patiently (or not so much, according to many social media comments) waiting for their favorite items to restock; the demand is higher than the availability. This is precisely why so many fans are excited about the upcoming IKEA collaboration, crossing their fingers that the retailer brings more widespread availability and an affordable price point to his pieces.