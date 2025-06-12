How To Reuse An Old Broom To Make Growing Grass From Seed A Breeze

We shan't name names, but people of a certain age will remember when their neighbors swept their dirt yards daily with a corn broom. All that sounds a little weirder than it actually is. A corn broom is just a broom, and people (at least the ones our hypothetical person lived near) swept their dirt yards to keep grass and weed seeds from starting to grow in very shady yards and making things look untidy. Sweeping, it turns out, is easier than weeding. And it's also apparently pretty easy to use a broom to do the opposite. That is, to plant grass seed while evenly distributing it and giving it a great shot at germinating successfully.

This trick actually works best when you're growing grass on bare ground in a yard that has no grass yet, or at least a substantial spot that's free of grass, and which you plan to seed by hand. There's one important catch, and that's that the soil must be properly prepared. This means that the soil has been worked (or sifted, in the case of a top-dressed application of topsoil or compost) so that it has a fine texture. This maximizes seed-to-soil contact and makes it possible for the broom to do its work.