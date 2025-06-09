10 Exterior House Colors That Go With A Blue Roof

Choosing an exterior paint color is a big decision. Not only does it give your visitors and neighbors their first impression of your home and personal style, but it also costs a pretty penny to paint the entire outside of your house in the first place. These things all contribute to the high stakes of getting the color right the first time, ensuring that it is both a color you love and one that plays nicely with your other exterior elements for a harmonious result. As one of the largest components of your home's exterior, your roof plays a major role in how your paint color is perceived and complemented. So, regardless of whether it is metal, tile, or traditional shingle style, the tone of your roof and shade of exterior paint must be compatible and work as one to create curb appeal.

According to First American Roofing & Siding, one of the most popular roof colors is blue, with shades ranging across the entire spectrum from light to dark. If you're working with an existing blue roof or have your heart set on one for an upcoming project, the great news is that there are many gorgeous picks for exterior colors that look positively dreamy with a cool-toned hue. Depending on the shade and saturation, some blue roofs have quite an impactful personality and do best when paired with earth tones, while other shades are more neutral and can partner up with some color. So, without further ado, let's dive into ten shades that work beautifully with various types of blue roofs.