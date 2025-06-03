The Popular Home Design Choice Nate Berkus And Jeremiah Brent Wouldn't Recommend

So, how do you do a Berkus and Brent-approved statement wall? The main issue they have with accent walls is that they are static. They have a stark beginning and end, and they can easily and often disrupt the flow of the room. The idea behind the accent wall was originally to allow you to add some fun to a room without fully committing, but this pair has argued that reasoning is part of the problem. Accent walls are often pretty contrasting to the room around them. While this does create a focal point, it's not one that is cohesive with the rest of the room. Having a wall-sized "focal point" can feel confusing, overwhelming, and disjointed.

Instead of opting for a single wall, Berkus and Brent recommend diving right in. If you want to make a statement on your wall, make it on all your walls. This not only makes the room feel more cohesive and connected, but it is also a great tactic to transport your room by creating an atmosphere. Now, this can be achieved in a couple of different ways — one perfect example exists in their own bedroom. They have surrounded the room with a wallpaper that is both highly patterned and has an organic feel. They then balance out the busyness of the wallpaper by using mainly neutrals in the rest of the room. The other reason that this works so well is because the pattern invokes a mid-forest feeling, which is reflected in other elements of the room. These colors also work in Feng Shui to create a peaceful-feeling environment.