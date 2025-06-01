The Low-Maintenance Flower You Should Consider Planting Instead Of Geraniums

Geraniums (Pelargonium spp.) are longstanding favorite of gardeners, but they aren't for everyone. If you prefer not to deadhead your flowers to keep them blooming, easily forget how and when to prune geraniums to keep them looking neat, or you just don't have the abundance of sunshine they require, consider planting impatiens (Impatiens spp.). Coming in colors ranging from purple and orange to pink and white, they can give you all the beauty and variety of geraniums without as much fuss.

Impatiens have some of the same features as geraniums and are just easily propagated from cuttings, but they are more versatile. Blooming from spring into the fall, they are one of the few annuals with brilliant colors that can thrive in the shade, though there are also varieties than can handle more sun. Most species are relatively low-growing, but there are species that can grow to around two feet high as well. They are not toxic to pets or humans, unlike geraniums, which have a low but not negligible level of toxicity. And impatiens attract pollinators and hummingbirds, supporting local biodiversity and giving you added pleasure.