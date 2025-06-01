The Low-Maintenance Flower You Should Consider Planting Instead Of Geraniums
Geraniums (Pelargonium spp.) are longstanding favorite of gardeners, but they aren't for everyone. If you prefer not to deadhead your flowers to keep them blooming, easily forget how and when to prune geraniums to keep them looking neat, or you just don't have the abundance of sunshine they require, consider planting impatiens (Impatiens spp.). Coming in colors ranging from purple and orange to pink and white, they can give you all the beauty and variety of geraniums without as much fuss.
Impatiens have some of the same features as geraniums and are just easily propagated from cuttings, but they are more versatile. Blooming from spring into the fall, they are one of the few annuals with brilliant colors that can thrive in the shade, though there are also varieties than can handle more sun. Most species are relatively low-growing, but there are species that can grow to around two feet high as well. They are not toxic to pets or humans, unlike geraniums, which have a low but not negligible level of toxicity. And impatiens attract pollinators and hummingbirds, supporting local biodiversity and giving you added pleasure.
Selecting, planting, and caring for impatiens
Selecting the right species of impatiens is important. Impatiens can tolerate a wide range of sunlight exposures, though most prefer dappled sunlight to deep shade. The most common species is Impatiens walleriana, which does best in full shade or part shade. New Guinea impatiens (Impatiens hawkeri) can tolerate more sun than walleriana and most other varieties of impatiens, but still do better in part shade, where they need less watering. The hybrid SunPatiens (Impatiens x hybrida SunPatiens® Group) can tolerate even more sun than New Guinea impatiens. Depending on the species you choose, pay attention to how often you should water them, especially if you are growing them in containers, as they can wilt or fail to fully bloom if they are too dry.
Impatiens are tender perennials which will only overwinter in USDA hardiness zones 10 and 11. Everywhere else, they are annuals planted after the last frost and replanted every year. Feature them in mass plantings in a rich, well-draining soil with a relatively neutral pH. They are well suited to grow in hanging baskets, containers, window boxes, and as ground covers in garden beds. Plant them along a pathway or border to create great sight lines. Spread a compost mulch around their base to act as a slow-release fertilizer, then water them in. Other than regular watering, all impatiens need is your admiration of their beauty.