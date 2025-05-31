Where Did Ecomower End Up After Shark Tank?

Though discussion about and concerns for human impact on the environment far predates even the Industrial Revolution, the term "sustainability" as we know it today was coined in the 1970s, bringing about the start of the mainstream eco-friendly movement that really took hold by the 1990s and early 2000s. By the 2010s, sustainability was a household term and concept with more and more consumers understanding the urgency and importance of eco-friendly manufacturing and shopping habits. Hoping to find an environmentally conscious and profitable niche in this quickly growing corner of the market, Andy Humphrey brought the Ecomower to Season 2 of "Shark Tank," his modernized take on the traditional reel-style push mower that has no harmful environmental emissions.

Humphrey sought to provide an eco-friendly alternative to the traditional gas-powered lawn mower, which, besides being noisy, messy, and often injury-inducing, causes as much environmental pollution in one hour as driving ten cars (or hundreds of miles in one car). With additional Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulations for lawn mower emissions slated to take place shortly after the "Shark Tank" pitch in 2012, Humphrey sensed the demand for eco-friendly alternatives would only continue to grow. His Ecomower required no gas or batteries to use, meaning no polluting emissions, and the frictionless cutting system, which required no sharpening, was easy and silent to operate.

Humphrey's 2011 pitch on Season 7, Episode 7 of "Shark Tank" was to series regular investors Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O'Leary, and Barbara Corcoran, as well as celebrity guest Shark, Jeff Foxworthy. Humphrey was looking for $90,000 for a 20% stake in his Ecomowers company, giving it a value of $450k. While he walked in confident the Sharks would see the value in carving out their own slice of the eco-friendly mower market, the pitch took a turn he was not expecting.