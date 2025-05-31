Where Did Ecomower End Up After Shark Tank?
Though discussion about and concerns for human impact on the environment far predates even the Industrial Revolution, the term "sustainability" as we know it today was coined in the 1970s, bringing about the start of the mainstream eco-friendly movement that really took hold by the 1990s and early 2000s. By the 2010s, sustainability was a household term and concept with more and more consumers understanding the urgency and importance of eco-friendly manufacturing and shopping habits. Hoping to find an environmentally conscious and profitable niche in this quickly growing corner of the market, Andy Humphrey brought the Ecomower to Season 2 of "Shark Tank," his modernized take on the traditional reel-style push mower that has no harmful environmental emissions.
Humphrey sought to provide an eco-friendly alternative to the traditional gas-powered lawn mower, which, besides being noisy, messy, and often injury-inducing, causes as much environmental pollution in one hour as driving ten cars (or hundreds of miles in one car). With additional Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulations for lawn mower emissions slated to take place shortly after the "Shark Tank" pitch in 2012, Humphrey sensed the demand for eco-friendly alternatives would only continue to grow. His Ecomower required no gas or batteries to use, meaning no polluting emissions, and the frictionless cutting system, which required no sharpening, was easy and silent to operate.
Humphrey's 2011 pitch on Season 7, Episode 7 of "Shark Tank" was to series regular investors Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O'Leary, and Barbara Corcoran, as well as celebrity guest Shark, Jeff Foxworthy. Humphrey was looking for $90,000 for a 20% stake in his Ecomowers company, giving it a value of $450k. While he walked in confident the Sharks would see the value in carving out their own slice of the eco-friendly mower market, the pitch took a turn he was not expecting.
The Sharks aren't sold on the Ecomower prototype's lack of sales and value of name alone
After Andy Humphrey explained the environmental consequences of gas mowers, he gave an Ecomower demonstration, which appeared to the Sharks to just be a traditional reel-style push mower. Daymond John was quick to call a spade a spade, questioning why he wasn't simply comparing the Ecomower to other push mowers on the market, rather than apples (push mower) to oranges (gas mower). Humphrey differentiated that it was the only U.S. push mower that didn't require sharpening, though there were similar European models.
Things only got worse when Humphrey revealed he started the business as an online store, selling $350k of competitors' push mowers, but that the Ecomower was only a prototype with zero sales. The investors suggested he should've gone to a manufacturer already making push mowers to private brand his own line, though Robert Herjavec argued any big competitor could just do the same with a different eco-centric name.
From there, the banter devolved, with Herjavec calling Humphrey's presentation a joke and John bowing out. Humphrey tried to spin the exercise angle, saying the Ecomower user will burn over 400 calories per hour, but John dismissed this, saying all push mowers do the same. Herjavec and Barbara Corcoran declined to offer, stating the name doesn't hold enough value to invest, given the competition in the market. Kevin O'Leary was confused by Humphrey's desire to deviate from successful online retailer to manufacturer and also turned him down. While Jeff Foxworthy understood the market potential, the lack of any sales was a deal-breaker. After John called the pitch offensive and Herjavec told Humphrey not to offend the people he's asking for money, he is laughed out of the room with no offer.
With no Shark Tank Effect the Ecomower never really got off the ground
The "Shark Tank" episode turned out to be an utter flop, with some of the show's fans even visiting the Ecomower's social media to join in on teasing Andy Humphrey for the pitch in the same vein as the Sharks. When the show aired, it didn't seem to generate the "Shark Tank effect," or the boost in popularity that so many other products receive, even those with no offers like the Ecomower. Perhaps this lack of buzz was because the audience shared the same feelings as the Sharks, who derisively dismissed the pitch as a branding grab.
However, despite its lack of "Shark Tank" interest, following the show, the product did at some point make it to market even without an investment from a Shark. The Ecomower website was active at one time, selling various models of push mowers, including the Ecomower "Shark Tank" product as a buyable listing. However, the Ecomower domain is no longer active, and the company's Facebook page hasn't been updated since April 2011. It also appears to have temporarily been available on Amazon, though the product is marked as currently unavailable. Ecomower is out of business after never really having a chance to take off in the first place.
What's next for Ecomower founder, Andy Humphrey?
Just because the Ecomower never took off doesn't mean that Andy Humphrey has been lying low. According to his LinkedIn profile, he is the founder of both SprinklerSupplyStore.com and https://treekeeperbags.com/, which are both active online retailers. In addition, he's been an Irrigation Technology Consultant for Baseline Systems, Inc. for over 17 years, a company that specializes in smart sensor-based automated irrigation systems. Humphrey helped build the first distribution network for the company and helped educate irrigation specialists on how to use technology in their businesses.
Humphrey is also the creator and host of The Sprinkler Nerd Podcast, where he digs into the nitty-gritty of all things irrigation and landscape, from business and technology to entrepreneurial tips and tricks. Based on his own knowledge and experience, as well as interviews with the industry's leading experts, the podcast aims to help other outdoor entrepreneurs get ahead in their careers and understand how to best put smart tech to good use. Started in 2019, the show is, as of the end of May 2025, up to 184 episodes and still going strong.
According to Humphrey, he is a self-proclaimed curious and creative learner with a thirst for gaining knowledge through experience and never being afraid to take risks. Because, despite the outcome of an entrepreneurial experiment, such as the ill-fated Ecomower, Humphrey uses the lessons learned to propel himself and those he educates to the next level, regardless if it's a "learned it the hard way" scenario or the opposite. So onwards and upwards for Humphrey, even if the Ecomower is destined to stay in the past.