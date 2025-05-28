The Outdated Furniture Style That's Making An Unexpected Trendy Comeback

For some time now, right angles, clean lines, and modern minimalism have reigned supreme in interior design, but you may have noticed an uptick in curved furniture lately. Dreamy boucle-covered curved couches and armchairs have suddenly flooded our Pinterest feeds, and the curves don't stop there. Rounded coffee tables, mirrors, archways, and even beds have suddenly become popular. Most of us have recently favored a more austere Bauhaus-inspired style, which leans toward the ultra-modern design principles. Unfortunately, that has left some of us with homes that look a little bit stripped down, bare, or IKEA-fied. Curved furniture adds immediate softness and fluidity to a space, helping to make it feel more inviting and organic.

It's hard to pin down an exact reason for the resurgence in curved furniture's popularity, but some interior designers point to the tumult of the era. In 2020, much of the world had to stay at home due to COVID-19 restrictions, and suddenly the boxy furniture made us feel like we were in, well, a box. Introducing softer lines made spaces feel cozier and less oppressive during a difficult time. Plus, as with all design trends, everything is cyclical. Curved furniture has gone in and out of style over the last century, regaining popularity every few decades, in the 1920s, '60s, '80s, and now.