The Best Roof Colors For A Red Brick House
Red brick homes make a bold architectural statement while exuding warmth and textural interest. Though brick is a timeless choice, it can cause some trouble when it comes to color pairing with other external features. You may be struggling to decide on siding colors that go beautifully with red brick exteriors, or dwelling on what roof shingle color combo will work best. The entire outside design of your home is critical not only for the whole home's aesthetic but also your house's value. A well-executed exterior (in combination with an appealing neighborhood) can translate to a 7% increase in home value according to a study in the Journal of Real Estate Finance and Economics. This means your home exterior ideas and inspirations must take into consideration the visual appeal of your red brick siding and roof shingle color combination. It's a crucial decision you'll want to make sure you get right.
When you consider roofing and compatible exterior colors, it's not just matching the brick that's important. You must also consider details of your home like its architectural style, exterior accent colors, as well as your interior design (you want cohesion from the outdoors to the indoors, not a clashing of aesthetics). There are a variety of pairings that can work well for a red brick home. You can opt for colors that subtly blend with the brick exterior, or colors that stand out and create a striking, yet pleasing, contrast.
Neutral shades of brown and gray let your brickwork shine
Red brick exteriors make a major statement, if you want to let the brick do all the talking, pair it with a roof in a subtle color like brown. Roofing in shades of brown, like terra cotta or umber, brings a natural element to your home's exterior design. Lighter tones like a classy tan will let your brick exterior take the spotlight while highlighting its own complementary brown colors. Choose a medium-brown shade, and you can find a neutral middle ground but still create a more dramatic exterior to showcase your roof over your brick.
Light shades of gray are also excellent options for a brick home. Like browns, gray roofing will subtly blend with the red brick. Neutral grays like slate gray are probably the most common roof color with red brick and will complement most architectural styles. Gray is a versatile roofing color. Multiple shades can work well, so you have lots of choices!
For a bold look, choose dark colors
Though light neutrals are excellent, safe choices for your red brick exterior, darker shades will add a touch of modernity and create a visually pleasing contrast. The distinct, dark roof will also allow the colors in your red brick exterior to really pop. Traditional brick homes were often paired with white (in both trim and siding), but brick experts now suggest pairing such trims against dark gray and black accents for a sense of contrast. Choosing a roof color like Benjamin Moore's Kendall Charcoal is an excellent update for a home like this, blending the brick and white accents. The darker gray color will pair well with organic materials, like your home's red brick exterior.
If you want something that makes your home stand out but still complements your red brick, consider unique colors like an emerald-hued green or a deep, dusty blue roof. Somewhere between subtle and bold, a blue roof will do what a gray roof would for your home but with a touch more interest and quirkiness. A green roof on your red brick home, however, will really be a fabulous pairing, especially if you've got a lot of foliage. The softer the green, the more subtle the vibe. If you live near dense, dark greenery consider a deeper forest green shade. As a complementary color for red, your green roof will be a balanced yet standout feature on your red brick home.