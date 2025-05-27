The Best Roof Colors For A Red Brick House

Red brick homes make a bold architectural statement while exuding warmth and textural interest. Though brick is a timeless choice, it can cause some trouble when it comes to color pairing with other external features. You may be struggling to decide on siding colors that go beautifully with red brick exteriors, or dwelling on what roof shingle color combo will work best. The entire outside design of your home is critical not only for the whole home's aesthetic but also your house's value. A well-executed exterior (in combination with an appealing neighborhood) can translate to a 7% increase in home value according to a study in the Journal of Real Estate Finance and Economics. This means your home exterior ideas and inspirations must take into consideration the visual appeal of your red brick siding and roof shingle color combination. It's a crucial decision you'll want to make sure you get right.

When you consider roofing and compatible exterior colors, it's not just matching the brick that's important. You must also consider details of your home like its architectural style, exterior accent colors, as well as your interior design (you want cohesion from the outdoors to the indoors, not a clashing of aesthetics). There are a variety of pairings that can work well for a red brick home. You can opt for colors that subtly blend with the brick exterior, or colors that stand out and create a striking, yet pleasing, contrast.