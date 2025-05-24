3 Genius Ways To Hack IKEA's Inexpensive Plate Holder

If you want low-priced but quality home items, IKEA is a no-brainer. But with a little creative thinking, these inexpensive buys can have way more uses than they were originally intended for, and there are a ton of ways to make IKEA hacks look super professional. The best part is that the price won't change just because you found a new way to use it in your home. One of its cheapest but most basic products is the IKEA OSTBIT plate holder, which is really nothing more than a couple of slats with some pegs. But thanks to the simplicity of this design, it is surprisingly versatile and can be used for way more than just holding your plates.

Being made from bamboo, it also lends itself to a simple but organic aesthetic that looks just as good outside your shelves as it does inside, plus it is both durable and lightweight and has a clear lacquer that keeps it impervious to moisture and resistant to scratching and staining. So, for just $5.99 a pop, what can this 4.7/5 star rated budget buy do for your home? Turns out it can do a whole lot with very little cost and effort from you.