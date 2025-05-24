3 Genius Ways To Hack IKEA's Inexpensive Plate Holder
If you want low-priced but quality home items, IKEA is a no-brainer. But with a little creative thinking, these inexpensive buys can have way more uses than they were originally intended for, and there are a ton of ways to make IKEA hacks look super professional. The best part is that the price won't change just because you found a new way to use it in your home. One of its cheapest but most basic products is the IKEA OSTBIT plate holder, which is really nothing more than a couple of slats with some pegs. But thanks to the simplicity of this design, it is surprisingly versatile and can be used for way more than just holding your plates.
Being made from bamboo, it also lends itself to a simple but organic aesthetic that looks just as good outside your shelves as it does inside, plus it is both durable and lightweight and has a clear lacquer that keeps it impervious to moisture and resistant to scratching and staining. So, for just $5.99 a pop, what can this 4.7/5 star rated budget buy do for your home? Turns out it can do a whole lot with very little cost and effort from you.
The case for storing books on your walls
If you are looking for some unique ways to implement the OSTBIT in your own home, start by thinking outside the kitchen. This may be designed for use in a drawer or cupboard, but its lightweight and evenly spaced pegs make it a great candidate for holding something with a bit more substance, like books. The idea of using a plate holder as a mounted book shelf is not a new one, but this is one of the most affordable options out there, and with a 5-inch width and 3-inch depth, it is ideally sized for resting most novels.
Since each individual holder is only 11 inches long, you have a ton of options as to how large or small you would like your bookshelf to be. Or, if you prefer, you can use a bunch of them placed sporadically on a wall, which can not only be a smart way to save space, but it also creates an interesting visual effect while remaining fully functional.
Organize your clothing drawers
@interior.shirin
The most convenient IKEA hack store your hand towels! All you need is IKEA OSTBIT plate holders #ikeastorage #kitchenorganization #kitchenhacks #homeorganization #ikeahackshomedecor♬ Azul - J Balvin
Sometimes the best hacks are the simplest. This one requires no installation or construction work and instead just requires that you file something other than plates. This basic bamboo rack is designed to be sturdy and stand on its own while still allowing you to access the contents hassle-free. Instead of using this for plates in the kitchen, you can keep it in your drawers and instead use it to file your towels or clothing. Small items like hand towels, dish cloths, t-shirts, socks, underwear, and athletic shorts are particularly suited to this hack. Not only can it help you maximize drawer space, but it can also help to keep it more manageable and organized in the long run.
Since this setup will limit how many items you can keep in a drawer, it can also be a good opportunity to declutter your wardrobe and get rid of items you aren't really wearing. Plus this dresser organizing idea can help keep your bedroom from looking like a bomb went off, which may help to save money by preventing you from purchasing something that you already have.
Create movable, customizable, hanging shelves
Floating shelves are a boon in almost any room, but they are limited in that you usually have to choose a spot and stick with it. While you will have to make a few holes in the wall to keep this shelf hack in place, it allows you to adjust the individual shelves to whatever height you prefer in just seconds. This hack works by mounting at least two of the plate holders parallel and vertically on the wall. You will want to make sure that they are level because your "shelves" are formed by placing flat boards across the two holders so that they rest on parallel pegs.
Not only is this a much cheaper alternative than many floating shelves, but it is also more functional. Pegs left untouched below the bottom shelf can be used as hooks for bags and purses, or even storage for something like ribbons for craft room organization. Since each rack has two sets of pegs, it also creates a little pocket on the shelf that is a bit more secure than the rest of the open design. This is great for keeping a couple of books upright, or placing more fragile or unsteady items you wish to keep safe. Because this is so easy to adjust, it is a great option for people who frequently rearrange, or renters who want shelves that are easy to move and work in any space.