Where Did Hairy Grabster Shower Hair Trap End Up After Shark Tank?
Shark Tank is a hit television series known for its cutthroat investors (the sharp-minded Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O'Leary, Daymond John, and Lori Greiner) and interesting pitches. Each individual coming in shows up with a moving story and a product they believe in, and for the next 45 minutes, the audience goes on a rollercoaster ride of emotions as they wait to see if any Sharks will offer to do business. In season 12 episode 18, Patty and Andy Watne came before the Sharks with their own unique product: the HairyGrabster.
The Watnes made the jump to entrepreneurs from their previous jobs (a flower shop and project manager, respectively) when they came up with the idea for HairyGrabster. As described by the Watnes, the HairyGrabster is a product invented to help solve the issue of hair shedding, particularly in the shower (where, according to the American Academy of Dermatology, people often shed 50 to 100 hairs a day, and was an issue they state they frequently dealt with). The Watnes' product prevents hair from clogging the tub drain by providing an easy way to catch and dispose of the errant strands. You simply suction the HairyGrabster to the wall and swipe your hands along its bristles to gather the fallen hair in one place. After using, clean the HairyGrabster the same way you would a traditional brush. Though the product was unique and helped solve a common problem, the Sharks were ultimately unwilling to bite.
How did HairyGrabster fair on Shark Tank?
While swimming in the tank with the Sharks, the Watnes presented their product and asked for $75,000 in return for 20% equity, but when pressed, the numbers weren't enough blood in the water for the Sharks. The Watnes revealed that they had only sold $600 of their product and that they had invested $63,000 of their own money. The HairyGrabster cost $1.30 to make, and the Watnes sold it for $9.95. These facts and figures pushed most of the Sharks to decline to get into bed with the Watnes.
Lori, Daymond, Barbara, and Kevin pull out pretty quickly after the pitch, citing various reasons (Barbara believes the problem won't generate a big enough market, and Kevin cites his own product, DrainWig, that is too similar). This left only investor Mark Cuban, and though he eventually pulled out, he didn't do so before providing some guidance for the Watnes. He advised the couple to place some of the products they have in storage, give them to friends and family, and ask for feedback in return. Though the Watnes didn't receive an offer from a Shark, their time on the show and investor feedback gave their product a helpful push.
The aftermath for Hairy Grabster
One of the powerful things about Shark Tank is that even if the individuals who come on the show don't get into a partnership with one of the Sharks, their products still get a lot of exposure. Millions of people tune in to each episode of Shark Tank, and though the Sharks may not bite, viewers may be intrigued enough to help jumpstart some of these companies. Luckily for HairyGrabster, this was exactly what happened.
Just two days after the Watnes' episode aired, they took to Instagram to share that they received thousands of new orders. About four months after the episode, they announced a product upgrade with their new purple butterfly-shaped grabster. According to some online sleuths, after Shark Tank, the HairyGrabster company's net worth went up to about $555,000. The Watnes may not have gotten a deal with a Shark, but their exposure on the show certainly got their company some helpful exposure.
How is HairyGrabster doing today?
There are plenty of iconic Shark Tank home products that are still on the market, and though HairyGrabster is one of them, the company may not have had much growth. Andy Watne lists his current employment as a project manager on LinkedIn and Patty's profile has little activity, so there are no new updates for HairyGrabster from there. If you pop over to their social media accounts like Instagram and Facebook, you'll see some posts from January 2025 announcing HairyGrabster was now on shelves in Walmart (congrats!). However, the posts aren't frequent and don't garner much interaction. All this investigation to say, though the product might be quite handy for some, it doesn't seem to be taking off with much speed.
If you're looking for something to help deal with hair shedding and the HairyGrabster isn't your cup of tea, there are other products to explore. To keep your drain clear for good, consider something like the Danco tub protector from Amazon. It sits in your drain and will collect hair, plus any other items that might try to sneak down your plumbing.