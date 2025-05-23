Where Did Hairy Grabster Shower Hair Trap End Up After Shark Tank?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Shark Tank is a hit television series known for its cutthroat investors (the sharp-minded Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O'Leary, Daymond John, and Lori Greiner) and interesting pitches. Each individual coming in shows up with a moving story and a product they believe in, and for the next 45 minutes, the audience goes on a rollercoaster ride of emotions as they wait to see if any Sharks will offer to do business. In season 12 episode 18, Patty and Andy Watne came before the Sharks with their own unique product: the HairyGrabster.

The Watnes made the jump to entrepreneurs from their previous jobs (a flower shop and project manager, respectively) when they came up with the idea for HairyGrabster. As described by the Watnes, the HairyGrabster is a product invented to help solve the issue of hair shedding, particularly in the shower (where, according to the American Academy of Dermatology, people often shed 50 to 100 hairs a day, and was an issue they state they frequently dealt with). The Watnes' product prevents hair from clogging the tub drain by providing an easy way to catch and dispose of the errant strands. You simply suction the HairyGrabster to the wall and swipe your hands along its bristles to gather the fallen hair in one place. After using, clean the HairyGrabster the same way you would a traditional brush. Though the product was unique and helped solve a common problem, the Sharks were ultimately unwilling to bite.