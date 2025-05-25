Accent Wall Colors You'll Regret Choosing (And Timeless Alternatives To Use Instead)

One of the fastest, easiest, and cheapest ways to refresh a room (besides just rearranging your furniture) is with a fresh coat of paint. If you really want a quick fix, forget about repainting the whole room and just opt for an accent wall. But if this is your DIY path of choice, you may want to be wary of certain common accent wall colors that could leave you feeling more regretful than refreshed.

While an accent wall can feel like a safe way to explore color, especially dark and moody tones or a splash of bold saturation, even a little bit of the wrong color can make your home feel tired, dated, and in need of an update — the last thing you want after spending your time and money fixing up your home.

Although color choices will ultimately come down to personal preference, style, and the color scape that you already have in your furniture and accessories, there are some colors that are so tied to an era that it is hard to make them feel current. A perfect example are the peach and pastel shades that ruled the 1980s, but if any of these "outdated" colors happen to be some that you want to use, you usually can make any color feel modern, depending on how and where you use it. On the other hand, you could fully lean into the aesthetic with these '80's-themed room ideas.