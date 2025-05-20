Where Did Tree T-Pee Water Conservation End Up After Shark Tank?
In a 2013 episode of ABC's popular "Shark Tank" television show, a water conservation system nearly brought everyone on the episode — Sharks, entrepreneur, and audience alike — to tears, moved by a heartfelt appeal for his family's legacy of farming innovation. Johnny Georges, the owner of GSI Supply, introduced his innovative "Tree T-PEE" tool, a water-saving mechanism placed at the base of the tree that directs and maintains water from sprinkler systems to the root of trees in farming groves. The Tree T-PEE, Georges asserted, was proven to effectively eliminate overwatering and water waste. In a 2009 study, the Tree T-PEE was shown to mitigate water usage by 93% against conventional irrigation systems. Not only did it improve utility usage, it also served as frost protection against unexpected cold snaps. As a unique product on the market with no competitors, the Sharks found the Tree T-PEE to be extremely attractive.
However, it was the unexpected emotional appeal for the survival of the small American farmer, and George's father's legacy of inventing technology that helped said farmers succeed, that truly made the episode a special moment to watch. Nowadays, over a decade later and armed with an investment and mentorship from a Shark, the Tree T-PEE system has made big waves in the agriculture and conservation sectors. An incredibly successful product that is among the iconic "Shark Tank" products still on the market, the company's evaluation is in the multi-millions, and the Tree T-PEE is available for worldwide purchase.
What happened to Tree T-Pee Water Conservation on Shark Tank?
After an initial wobble in his pitch, George sparked intense curiosity among the Sharks. His main message on the show was that, "When good people come together, with a noble cause, good things happen. And water conservation is what Tree T-Pee is all about." Asking for $150,000 for a 20% stake in his company, George emphasized the Tree T-PEE's potential role in saving tree groves from frost, conserving water, and helping boost farmers' livelihoods. While this struck a chord with many Sharks, resident star Kevin O'Leary was skeptical. At $4.50 per unit, O'Leary expressed worry about scalability and margin, saying, "I need to be able to sell it for $12, at least, so that I can make some profit, and you can make some profit." George, with a puzzled expression, responded that he's working with farmers, and affordability for this product was a priority. For him, making this invention accessible to those who needed it and could benefit from it the most was at the essence of his ethos.
Entrepreneur and philanthropist John Paul Dejoria came to the rescue. Moved by George's passion to help farmers, Shark Dejoria joined the company for what George asked for. While there was a little mention of possibly increasing the price per unit nominally, the focus of Dejoria's partnership was to scale this product to the benefit of the farmer. Co-founder of The Patrón Spirits Company and Paul Mitchell, Dejoria openly declared he would use his wealth to improve the world, and here, he chose to invest in a company with a meaningful mission.
After Shark Tank: Tree T-Pee Water Conservation's Current Business
The Tree T-PEE was initially invented by George's father, Rick George, in 1986, but in that time, George and GSI Supply couldn't quite figure out how to crack the market outside of Florida. However, with Dejoria's mentorship and stake in the company, in the years since the 2013 episode, GSI Supply has increased sales and revenue tremendously, not only breaking out of the Florida market into other areas of the U.S., but also moving into international markets. It is among many products from Shark Tank that you can still buy today, and with a healthy evaluation of over $100 million a decade after "Shark Tank," the company's revved-up sales have seemingly grown out of George's endearing appearance on the show.
In a 2014 interview with ABC, George admitted his surprise and shock at how impactful the show was to his initial visibility and company sales. The day after the show aired, he received some 56,000 emails and sold thousands of t-shirts. While the initial $4.50 price tag has increased to $9.95 per unit, there are no signs that George or Tree T-PEE plans on slowing down. In fact, in 2024, GSI Supply partnered with Tropica Mango Rare and Exotic Tropical Fruit Tree Nursery to exclusively sell Tree T-PEE to individual consumers, a way for individuals to partake in water conservation tips in times of drought or other need. While O'Leary may have missed out on the opportunity, it's clear George has taken off with the runway that Dejoria's investment gave him, building and scaling the concept to benefit farmers globally.