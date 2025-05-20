Where Did Tree T-Pee Water Conservation End Up After Shark Tank?

After an initial wobble in his pitch, George sparked intense curiosity among the Sharks. His main message on the show was that, "When good people come together, with a noble cause, good things happen. And water conservation is what Tree T-Pee is all about." Asking for $150,000 for a 20% stake in his company, George emphasized the Tree T-PEE's potential role in saving tree groves from frost, conserving water, and helping boost farmers' livelihoods. While this struck a chord with many Sharks, resident star Kevin O'Leary was skeptical. At $4.50 per unit, O'Leary expressed worry about scalability and margin, saying, "I need to be able to sell it for $12, at least, so that I can make some profit, and you can make some profit." George, with a puzzled expression, responded that he's working with farmers, and affordability for this product was a priority. For him, making this invention accessible to those who needed it and could benefit from it the most was at the essence of his ethos.

Entrepreneur and philanthropist John Paul Dejoria came to the rescue. Moved by George's passion to help farmers, Shark Dejoria joined the company for what George asked for. While there was a little mention of possibly increasing the price per unit nominally, the focus of Dejoria's partnership was to scale this product to the benefit of the farmer. Co-founder of The Patrón Spirits Company and Paul Mitchell, Dejoria openly declared he would use his wealth to improve the world, and here, he chose to invest in a company with a meaningful mission.