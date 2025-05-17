Why Hallways Are Disappearing From Floor Plans In Many New Homes

"Less is more." You hear it all the time, and when someone's trying to convince you to settle for less, you might have reasons to doubt it. But when it comes to designing (and paying for) our houses, less hallway space is often better. Architects often refer to hallways as "circulation spaces," which hints at their limited utility, yet they're as expensive as other finished square footage. Entry hallways can be cluttered storage spaces, and grand foyers might feel like unnecessary extravagances, while poorly planned interior hallways can present lighting challenges and, at their worst, become maze-like corridors full of closed doors.

Fortunately, the alternatives are pretty good. Without hallways, you can either directly enter common areas from outside or from private areas, or vice versa, or you might move directly from one common area to another. If this sounds like open-concept, you're right. After all, minimizing circulation space is where open floor plans came from in the first place, and it's natural for an entryway to open into a living area like a den, especially when that area is also open to other common areas like a kitchen. Besides, an entryway can be created with styling rather than a discrete space. And entertaining lifestyles (whether real or aspirational) fit nicely with this free-flowing concept.

Per the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (USHUD), the average size of a new home in the U.S. is shrinking (notwithstanding a slight upturn at the end of 2024). As a result, designers and developers have been looking at ways to make square footage more intentional. They've landed on a few strategies to get the most out of a home's cost: Fewer hallways, larger kitchens and outdoor living areas, and more flex spaces.