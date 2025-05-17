Do The Holes In Electrical Plug Prongs Actually Have A Secret Purpose?

In 1904, back when Thomas Edison was alive and Tesla was just his rival's last name, Harvey Hubbell patented the electric plug. Before that, electrical connections were hardwired. Hubbell's plug was detachable, and it revolutionized wiring. To prevent those plugs from detaching all too easily, Hubbell's design included "guide-holes" in the metal prongs. As he explained in his patent application, guide holes ensured "immediate and certain engagement of the contact-posts with the locking contact springs as soon as the cap is pushed into place ... so that there were no imperfect connections and no sparking."

Today, simple friction keeps plugs in place, and guide holes are for the most part unnecessary. Neither polarized nor nonpolarized power cords in the United States need them. Nor do plugs in many other parts of the world have them. The National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA), which sets electrical code standards for the United States, does not require guide holes in plugs. Other than for a specific locking purpose, guide holes have (per NEMA) "no other mechanical, electrical, or thermal function." Sorry, there is no secret purpose for holes in plugs. They're just a legacy from the early days of electricity manufacturing.