The Easy-Care Ground Cover To Consider Planting If Your Grass Won't Stay Alive

When one dreams of the quintessential white picket fence, the image of a vibrant, freshly mown grass lawn is usually quick to follow. But like the hidden costs of buying a home, the time and effort that it takes to maintain such a lawn is often a shock to blissful daydreamers. Not to mention that even if you care for your lawn religiously, you may live in an area that just isn't grass-friendly and, despite your best efforts (and dollars), you are left with a lawn that falls short of expectations. If this is the case, or if you are looking for ground cover that is not only easier to maintain but also provides a better benefit to the surrounding ecosystem, it may be time to ditch the 'grass is greener' mentality.

Hunker spoke exclusively with garden expert and creator of Homestead and Chill Deanna Talerico, to get insight on an alternative. Her recommendation? Viola cornuta a.k.a. horned violets. "Horned violets are a unique, attractive, and low-maintenance ground cover option in gardens with temperate weather and good consistent moisture," said Talerico. Although they can handle full sun when temperatures are lower, she noted that they will not do well in hot and dry climates, though they are said to do alright in zones 1-9, which covers the majority of the U.S. (save for some of the most southern regions). When planted in the correct climate, however, Talerico says, "These hardy perennials will tolerate full sun when it's relatively cool out, but may grow best in partial shade." She also noted that they can be planted as annuals if you so wish.