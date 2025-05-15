Where Did CoolWraps Gift Wrap End Up After Shark Tank?

We all know someone (maybe it's you – no judgements) who isn't the greatest at wrapping gifts, handing out presents with rogue flaps, tons of extra tape, and paper patches over at least one "oops" spot where they misjudged the paper size. In fact, even many of those who take pride in their excellent wrapping skills still have trouble with oddly-shaped packaging, soft goods, or anything with a shape more complicated than a standard box. This struggle is exactly the problem that Jeffery Miller aimed to fix with his invention CoolWraps, a shrink wrap alternative to traditional gift wrap, designed to make wrapping even the most unconventionally-shaped presents a breeze.

Inspired by a trip to the boatyard where Miller saw ships covered in shrink wrap, the CoolWraps premise is as easy as 1-2-3, according to the company's marketing: stuff it, seal it, and shrink it. First, place the present into the shrink wrap gift bag then seal it with the provided adhesive strip, no tape, scissors, or mess required. Lastly, use a hairdryer to shrink the bag to conform to the shape of the gift for a perfectly wrapped present, especially those searching for an easier way to wrap than with traditional paper.

After years of trying to build the business, Miller brought CoolWraps to Season 4 of the popular show "Shark Tank," where he pitched the premise to investor sharks Mark Cuban, Daymond John, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, and Robert Herjavec. Miller walked into the tank seeking $100,000 for a 40% equity in his company, giving the CoolWraps a $250,000 valuation, in the hopes of re-launching his beloved invention into the market with the help of an expert partner. While his pitch ultimately resulted in multiple offers, the CoolWraps journey that followed was hardly a success story tied up in a neat little bow.