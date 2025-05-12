How Often Do You Water Poinsettias? Here's How To Keep Them Alive & Healthy

If you grew up around them, poinsettias might evoke mixed feelings for you. On one hand, their green foliage and vibrant red bracts (yep, those are modified leaves, not flowers) say "it's the holidays" more clearly than anything except a light-covered tree. But you might also have a feeling of dread fostered by memories of a grandmother secreting them away in a dark crawlspace to make the poinsettia's leaves turn red, or in a locked room to keep drafts away. And absolutely everyone seemed at odds about how often to water poinsettias. Hunker spoke exclusively with author Hilton Carter, a plant and interior stylist, about keeping poinsettias hydrated, and he told us that it's not as scary as it might seem.

"These beauties thrive on consistent moisture, especially when they're living indoors where the air can get dry," said Carter. In many ways, their water needs are just like those of many other indoor plants. "Let your poinsettias tell you when they're thirsty," he said, outlining the best ways to tell when it's time to give them a drink. He also clued us in to some peculiarities of poinsettias, both in how they react to water and how they handle indoor life, as well as some peculiar ideas about how to best deliver water to them. The upshot is that you should cultivate a relationship with poinsettias, especially if you're growing them indoors. "Just listen to your plant, and it'll reward you with those bold, festive vibes all season long," said Carter.