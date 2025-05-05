The Outdated Home Design Feature The Property Brothers Avoid At All Costs

The last thing you want in a home is a design feature that automatically screams: "I'm outdated!" There are a handful of things that can do this, from architectural features to color schemes. Just think of all the living room trends that have lost their luster (we're looking at you, vanilla girl aesthetic!) over the years. However, there's one design in particular that HGTV designers Drew and Jonathan Scott of "Property Brothers" fame have decided to wage war on — and that's the sunken living room.

The sunken living room, or conversation pit as it was referred to way back when, was a very popular feature in homes from the 1950s to the 1980s. They were viewed as a way to distinguish an area in an open floor plan without having to use walls, and fostered an intimate entertaining area. Nowadays, sunken living rooms don't bring cozy gatherings to mind, but rather unnecessary fall hazards and a choppy flow. If your home, or one you're hoping to buy, has this feature, it might be a good idea to look into getting rid of it.