The Simple WD-40 Hack For Removing Scuff Marks From Vinyl Floors
One of the beautiful things about durable vinyl flooring is their ease of maintenance and cleaning, typically requiring just basic regular vacuuming or sweeping and mopping. But sometimes, life causes more stubborn marks and stains that need some extra TLC to remove. One such blemish is the dreaded black scuff mark, painfully obvious on lighter-colored vinyl floors. Luckily, there is a super easy cleaning hack for removing those stubborn scuffs and surface marks that only requires a product you likely already have: WD-40.
WD-40 is an oil-based lubricant that does a fantastic job of loosening tough grime like rust, grease, and, in an unexpected twist, even scuff marks! By simply applying the product to the scuff, the formula works to break up the blemish so it can be easily wiped away, leaving your vinyl floors looking good as new. Yet another surprising use of the multi-purpose product, WD-40.
One word of warning before you jump into this simple hack: while many people have luxury vinyl plank or tile flooring that comes in smaller-click together pieces, others have a sheet vinyl flooring that comes out in large pieces from a large roll. While both of these flooring types can be cleaned with today's hack, be sure you have vinyl sheet flooring rather than linoleum, which can be damaged by WD-40. In general, it is good practice to test a small area in an inconspicuous location on any floor before proceeding with the WD-40 cleaning trick, just to be safe. Without further ado, here's how a swipe of WD-40 can instantly improve the look of your vinyl floors, one scuff at a time.
Easily and gently remove vinyl floor scuffs by buffing them out with WD-40
To remove scuffs and some light surface scratches from your vinyl floor, begin by spraying a small amount of WD-40 onto a clean microfiber cloth. For more stubborn scuffs, you may need to spray the WD-40 directly onto the floor and let it sit for a minute to so that the lubricant can loosen the scuff. Next, use the cloth to buff out the mark or surface scratch in a circular motion until it's gone.
The microfiber is soft enough to avoid further damaging the floor, but be sure to avoid harsher scrubbing tools such as steel wool or other abrasive scrubbers that could do more harm than good. Surprisingly, a clean, light-colored fuzzy tennis ball also makes a great gentle but effective buffer for luxury vinyl plank flooring or sheet vinyl floors.
Once the scuff is no longer visible, use a fresh wet cloth to remove any remaining lubricant from the vinyl surface to avoid a slippery spot, and dry it thoroughly. Instead of just water, you may want to use a more powerful water and vinegar mixture to ensure all of the oily residue is gone. And there you have it, a scuff-free vinyl floor using only the handy can of WD-40 you already had patiently waiting under the sink for its heroic day in the sun.