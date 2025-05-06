The Simple WD-40 Hack For Removing Scuff Marks From Vinyl Floors

One of the beautiful things about durable vinyl flooring is their ease of maintenance and cleaning, typically requiring just basic regular vacuuming or sweeping and mopping. But sometimes, life causes more stubborn marks and stains that need some extra TLC to remove. One such blemish is the dreaded black scuff mark, painfully obvious on lighter-colored vinyl floors. Luckily, there is a super easy cleaning hack for removing those stubborn scuffs and surface marks that only requires a product you likely already have: WD-40.

WD-40 is an oil-based lubricant that does a fantastic job of loosening tough grime like rust, grease, and, in an unexpected twist, even scuff marks! By simply applying the product to the scuff, the formula works to break up the blemish so it can be easily wiped away, leaving your vinyl floors looking good as new. Yet another surprising use of the multi-purpose product, WD-40.

One word of warning before you jump into this simple hack: while many people have luxury vinyl plank or tile flooring that comes in smaller-click together pieces, others have a sheet vinyl flooring that comes out in large pieces from a large roll. While both of these flooring types can be cleaned with today's hack, be sure you have vinyl sheet flooring rather than linoleum, which can be damaged by WD-40. In general, it is good practice to test a small area in an inconspicuous location on any floor before proceeding with the WD-40 cleaning trick, just to be safe. Without further ado, here's how a swipe of WD-40 can instantly improve the look of your vinyl floors, one scuff at a time.