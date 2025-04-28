Say Goodbye To Scratched Kitchen Cooktops With An Easy & Affordable Cleaning Hack
Electric stoves have become the new standard in most kitchens as they are safer, simpler to clean, and better for the environment than their counterpart: the gas stove. But there is one serious drawback that has caused frustration during many a kitchen cleaning session. These surfaces — though easier to wipe down than grates — are also more prone to scratches.
Not only do they get scratches easier, but once they begin to accumulate they can get pretty noticeable, and can be an eyesore. But while there are many great glass stovetop cleaners out there, the one that works the best may already be in your bathroom — and it costs way less than most cleaning products on the market. What is this miracle solution you might ask? Toothpaste.
Now, not just any toothpaste will work. In order to get the best results, you will want to avoid gel toothpastes. In fact, specifically look for one that includes baking soda as an ingredient. This makes it slightly abrasive while still being gentle enough that it won't scratch the surface anymore. Before you go in with your toothpaste, you will also want to make sure that your cooktop is thoroughly cleaned, so scrub it down to remove any food or greasy residue before slathering on the toothpaste.
How to get your stovetop shining like the top of the Chrysler building (minus the hard knock life)
In order to attempt this hack at home, you will only need a couple of things — your baking soda-based toothpaste and microfiber cloths. It's important that you choose microfiber because paper towels can actually scratch the glass more. Use a small dollop of toothpaste, no bigger than a quarter, and begin to buff it into the scratched area using your cloth.
Be patient and gentle while rubbing the toothpaste in. You don't want to scratch the surface further, so a soft touch is a must. Once it is buffed out, wipe it all down with a clean damp cloth to remove the extra toothpaste. If there are still visible scratches, you can repeat the process until you are satisfied with the results.
If you are a gel toothpaste user, or want an even cheaper solution, you can also attempt this hack by making a simple baking soda paste with water. The baking soda is really the key ingredient here, and you don't need to prevent cavities on your stovetop or get your range minty fresh. The real draw of toothpaste is the ease of use in just grabbing something that's already in your cabinets without any extra work.
How to prevent scratches so you can save your toothpaste for your teeth
Most scratches that occur on glass stovetops are due to hardened food residue on the bottom of pots and pans. Making sure that you keep your pots and pans clean, and that spills are cleaned up promptly will help to prevent particles that cause scratches and other wear. Crusted-on food residue can also leave you tempted to clean with grittier products like cleaning paste or reach for the steel wool, but this can actually lead to more and deeper scratches in the long run. If you are really struggling with stuck-on food, blasting it with a steam cleaner is an excellent way to loosen stubborn areas.
You will also want to be cautious when using your pans as you place them onto the cooktop. Don't drag them along the surface. You'll want to go especially be careful when it comes to larger, heavier cookware like Dutch ovens or a pasta pot. These are heavier not only because of their size, but because of their contents, so they require extra care when moving.
It's not only scratching that is a risk, by the way. Dropping a pot or pan could result in a more major issue: a crack. A bunch of tiny scratches can actually affect the integrity of the glass, and leave it even more prone to cracking — which is why it's so important to buff those scratches out with toothpaste or another product.