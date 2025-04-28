Say Goodbye To Scratched Kitchen Cooktops With An Easy & Affordable Cleaning Hack

Electric stoves have become the new standard in most kitchens as they are safer, simpler to clean, and better for the environment than their counterpart: the gas stove. But there is one serious drawback that has caused frustration during many a kitchen cleaning session. These surfaces — though easier to wipe down than grates — are also more prone to scratches.

Not only do they get scratches easier, but once they begin to accumulate they can get pretty noticeable, and can be an eyesore. But while there are many great glass stovetop cleaners out there, the one that works the best may already be in your bathroom — and it costs way less than most cleaning products on the market. What is this miracle solution you might ask? Toothpaste.

Now, not just any toothpaste will work. In order to get the best results, you will want to avoid gel toothpastes. In fact, specifically look for one that includes baking soda as an ingredient. This makes it slightly abrasive while still being gentle enough that it won't scratch the surface anymore. Before you go in with your toothpaste, you will also want to make sure that your cooktop is thoroughly cleaned, so scrub it down to remove any food or greasy residue before slathering on the toothpaste.