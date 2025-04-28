The Type Of Flooring Fixer To Fabulous Stars Jenny And Dave Marrs Love Using In Homes

When it comes to choosing the best flooring type for your remodel or new home, many people gravitate toward the warmth, beauty, and practicality of hardwood floors. Undeniably chic yet perfectly approachable and usable, hardwood floors give a space an upscale, organic aesthetic in a wide variety of styles. Choosing the right hardwood flooring type and species might seem a little tricky, but Jenny and Dave Marrs, stars of HGTV's "Fixer to Fabulous," shared on social media that there is one slam-dunk hardwood flooring type they use time and time again (including in their own home) with incredibly gorgeous and long-lasting results.

According to an Instagram post, they have white oak hardwood floors in their home that they share with multiple kids and animals, and repeat similar hardwood flooring choices in most homes that they build. Known for both its nature-inspired aesthetic as well as its family-friendly durability, it's no surprise this coveted flooring type has appeared in so many of the Marrs family projects both on and off the screen. White oak hardwood flooring perfectly toes the line between exceptional beauty and livable practicality. And we get it — as a classic, earthy material that looks great and stands the test of time, what's not to love? Let's dive into the nitty-gritty on white oak flooring so you can decide if this "Fixer to Fabulous" staple is the right selection for your home.