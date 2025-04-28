The Type Of Flooring Fixer To Fabulous Stars Jenny And Dave Marrs Love Using In Homes
When it comes to choosing the best flooring type for your remodel or new home, many people gravitate toward the warmth, beauty, and practicality of hardwood floors. Undeniably chic yet perfectly approachable and usable, hardwood floors give a space an upscale, organic aesthetic in a wide variety of styles. Choosing the right hardwood flooring type and species might seem a little tricky, but Jenny and Dave Marrs, stars of HGTV's "Fixer to Fabulous," shared on social media that there is one slam-dunk hardwood flooring type they use time and time again (including in their own home) with incredibly gorgeous and long-lasting results.
According to an Instagram post, they have white oak hardwood floors in their home that they share with multiple kids and animals, and repeat similar hardwood flooring choices in most homes that they build. Known for both its nature-inspired aesthetic as well as its family-friendly durability, it's no surprise this coveted flooring type has appeared in so many of the Marrs family projects both on and off the screen. White oak hardwood flooring perfectly toes the line between exceptional beauty and livable practicality. And we get it — as a classic, earthy material that looks great and stands the test of time, what's not to love? Let's dive into the nitty-gritty on white oak flooring so you can decide if this "Fixer to Fabulous" staple is the right selection for your home.
Incredible white oak floors are as durable as they are gorgeous
Jenny and Dave Marrs hit the nail on the head in regards to the appeal of white oak floors for homeowners. They consider the timeless appeal of oak flooring to be a great way to add long-lasting natural warmth that's easy to maintain. This aesthetic brings in the organic charm of the outdoors inside to make a space cozy. With its natural light appearance, white oak works for a range of wood stain shades from pale to dark ... without any of the pinkish undertones that red oak can exhibit. It also has a more subtle grain pattern than other oak varieties for a clean, modern aesthetic, unless you opt for a more rustic texture. This versatility means that white oak can be tailored to any design style.
From a practical standpoint, white oak is a durable, dense wood that makes floors sturdy over the long haul and is ideal for families with pets or children, like the Marrs family. White oak floors are widely available and therefore moderately priced compared to other light-toned options (though slightly pricier than red oak), running about $5 to $12 per square foot installed. Maintenance-wise, white oak is similar to any other hardwood floor, requiring regular cleaning, protection against moisture, and periodic refinishing to keep them looking and performing their best over their long lifespan of well over 100 years.
White oak flooring is like a design dream come true
Design options with white oak floors are endless, though their strong suit is the way they accept and display stain colors without contributing complicated undertones that change the look of the finished floor. In their fairly neutral, light natural state, white oak can achieve those elusive desaturated wood finishes that are so hard (or impossible) to accomplish with other wood species that have strong undertones. These muted, soft stain colors look timeless and blend beautifully with other design elements for a truly elevated, updated look.
Opt for a more formal, regal aesthetic with desaturated dark-stained white oak floors, pairing them with off-white molding walls, antique brass accents, and classic furniture silhouettes. This can create the perfect chic transitional or modern traditional look — Nancy Meyers would love it. A desaturated medium stain can tap into your organic side, complementing it with a nature-inspired palette of layered earth tones and textures. Or, go with an undertone-free light natural finish for a casual modern vibe that showcases the hardwood's natural beauty.
In one of their most stunning renovations to date, Jenny and Dave Marrs showcased white oak's natural beauty in season 5, episode 12 of "Fabulous to Fixer." They paired a light, airy white oak wide-plank flooring with medium-toned matching cabinetry and rustic cream stone backsplash to embrace a warm, welcoming, sophisticated aesthetic that isn't overly precious or fussy. So the next time you're in the market for new flooring, take the Marrs' advice and opt for white oak hardwood floors to bring a warm, organic, upscale vibe in a durable, family-friendly package.