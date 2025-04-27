The Sleek Countertop Finish The Property Brothers Use To Elevate An Ordinary Kitchen

"Property Brothers" stars and twin brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott are no strangers to embracing innovative remodeling ideas, perpetually pushing the design envelope since the original airing of their first HGTV show in 2011. Over the past decade and change, the Scott brothers have seen and showcased many design trends, keeping their fingers on the pulse of the industry to ensure each element of their renovations looks fresh and cutting-edge. And as any remodeler (or homeowner who ended up moving into the finished result) can tell you, it's this attention to the small details that elevates a space above your run-of-the-mill flipped property.

While every design detail is important in a renovation, it's particularly essential to knock it out of the park with big-ticket items like kitchen countertops, since their high initial investment means that people plan to enjoy them for a long time to come. According to the Property Brothers, a great way to put a unique spin on a timeless or classic finish is to consider varying the sheen of your countertops. "A quartz countertop doesn't have to have a polished look," Drew Scott said in an interview with Realtor.com. Deviating from the default glossy look in favor of a matte finish can create a chic and high-end aesthetic. Keep reading to find out more about the different types of matte countertop finishes to consider for your next kitchen remodeling project, as well as which one Drew loves so much that he used it in his own home.