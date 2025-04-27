The Sleek Countertop Finish The Property Brothers Use To Elevate An Ordinary Kitchen
"Property Brothers" stars and twin brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott are no strangers to embracing innovative remodeling ideas, perpetually pushing the design envelope since the original airing of their first HGTV show in 2011. Over the past decade and change, the Scott brothers have seen and showcased many design trends, keeping their fingers on the pulse of the industry to ensure each element of their renovations looks fresh and cutting-edge. And as any remodeler (or homeowner who ended up moving into the finished result) can tell you, it's this attention to the small details that elevates a space above your run-of-the-mill flipped property.
While every design detail is important in a renovation, it's particularly essential to knock it out of the park with big-ticket items like kitchen countertops, since their high initial investment means that people plan to enjoy them for a long time to come. According to the Property Brothers, a great way to put a unique spin on a timeless or classic finish is to consider varying the sheen of your countertops. "A quartz countertop doesn't have to have a polished look," Drew Scott said in an interview with Realtor.com. Deviating from the default glossy look in favor of a matte finish can create a chic and high-end aesthetic. Keep reading to find out more about the different types of matte countertop finishes to consider for your next kitchen remodeling project, as well as which one Drew loves so much that he used it in his own home.
Showcase a smooth honed or textured matte countertop finish instead of the typical polished sheen
There are three main types of countertop sheens: polished, honed, and textured finishes. Polished countertops are the most widely used finish, with the conventional glossy sheen you see in most kitchens. To achieve the shine, countertop fabricators buff the surface of the slab until it gets the signature reflective surface. As the Property Brothers suggest, the alternative to polished countertops are two categories of matte finishes: honed and textured.
You can hone granite to get rid of shininess. The countertop surface is buffed smooth like polished counters, but the process is halted before the stone is shiny. The gorgeous soft, smooth result is a surface that reflects less light than its polished counterparts. According to Realtor.com, Drew Scott loves this honed finish so much that he used it in his own kitchen, saying, "I have it on my perimeter counters. It doesn't have any sheen to it at all." The honed finish has a modern casual chic vibe, which many homeowners prefer to the formality of traditional polished counters. A smooth matte finish has an approachable, organic aesthetic while looking sophisticated and high-end.
The other group of matte countertops is textured finishes — typically, leathered or brushed. For these, fabricators actually begin with a honed finish and add an additional brushing step to create a unique textured matte surface. Keep in mind, though, that honed and textured finishes require slightly more maintenance because they're less resistant to stains and scratches than polished options. As you plan your next remodel, follow the Property Brothers' advice and consider selecting a matte finish.