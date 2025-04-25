The Hardwood Flooring Mistake HGTV's Mike Holmes Wishes People Would Stop Making

The crux of the issue with entryway hardwood floors is repeated exposure to outdoor elements and high foot traffic, each of which brings its own set of complications. "Wood is prone to moisture damage and can be marked and dented when you drop something," Mike Holmes says in his blog, Make It Right. Constant contact with water, loose particles, and heavy use is a recipe for damaged hardwood floors, which can cost a pretty penny to refinish or replace.

Even minimal exposure to water can cause discoloration in your wood floors, causing them to change color or acquire light or dark stains. The more moisture, the more damage, eventually leading to warping, buckling, cracking, and even unsafe mold growth in your hardwood floors, as well as the musty odor that goes along for the ride. Hardwood floors located in close proximity to an exterior entrance are prime candidates for moisture damage, which is why Holmes strongly advises against installing them there.

But in addition to serious water issues at an entry door, the secondary issue is the heavy traffic coming in with outdoor particles, such as dirt, sand, rocks, and other grit, stuck to their shoes. Some debris can get wedged inside shoe soles, causing damage with every step, while other loose particles can be dragged or pushed into the surface with contact from feet or furniture to scratch or dent the floors. Even sharp, pointy shoes like high heels can gouge the wood, so the more foot traffic in an area, the higher the risk of surface damage to your floors from the elements and usage. So if you don't already have them installed by your doors, you may want to take Holmes' advice and think twice.