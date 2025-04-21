9 Exterior House Colors That Go Well With A Gray Roof

Choosing the exterior color of your home can feel like a major commitment, with the average homeowner repainting only every five to ten years. In fact, some exterior materials last over 15 years before they need to be refinished. If that timeline alone doesn't feel binding enough, add into that the fact that shingle roofs can last 20 to 40 years before they need replacing, meaning you are locked into an exterior palette that complements your roof color for a good chunk of your life. With both of these exterior updates costing a pretty penny, it is crucial to get your color combination right the first time.

To make the job a little less stressful, I'm here, as a professional interior designer, to break down the foolproof exterior house colors that go with one of the most popular classic roof colors on the market: gray. Whether you love a pop of color or have a soft spot for neutrals, there are gorgeous options to fit every style. So without further ado, here are nine gorgeous exterior paint colors that will stand the test of time with your gray roof.