9 Exterior House Colors That Go Well With A Gray Roof
Choosing the exterior color of your home can feel like a major commitment, with the average homeowner repainting only every five to ten years. In fact, some exterior materials last over 15 years before they need to be refinished. If that timeline alone doesn't feel binding enough, add into that the fact that shingle roofs can last 20 to 40 years before they need replacing, meaning you are locked into an exterior palette that complements your roof color for a good chunk of your life. With both of these exterior updates costing a pretty penny, it is crucial to get your color combination right the first time.
To make the job a little less stressful, I'm here, as a professional interior designer, to break down the foolproof exterior house colors that go with one of the most popular classic roof colors on the market: gray. Whether you love a pop of color or have a soft spot for neutrals, there are gorgeous options to fit every style. So without further ado, here are nine gorgeous exterior paint colors that will stand the test of time with your gray roof.
Creamy white paint colors are a time-tested favorite for all design styles
A timeless classic no matter which way you spin it, creamy off-white exteriors will alway look like a dream, especially when paired with any gray roof color from light to dark. As long as you are avoiding any white paint selections that are too stark or cool-white, off-white shades are versatile for any architectural style and personal aesthetic. Whether you are complementing a gray shingle, metal, or tile roof, a creamy white paint shade will give your home will have the fresh, airy, welcoming exterior of your dreams.
Pair airy light blue with a gray roof for a coastal cottage paradise
For a bit of a chic coastal flair, match your gray roof's cool undertones with a soothing light blue. Charming and airy, a soft muted blue is a fabulous way to bring in joyful color without an abundance of vibrancy, especially for those who are trying to tiptoe outside of their neutral comfort zone. Right at home on historical properties or in towns near the water, this serene shade pairs beautifully with a light to medium gray shingle roof.
Tone-on-tone charcoal siding with a matching roof gives a moody, elevated vibe
Lean into your dark side by creating a dramatic, moody, and oh-so-sophisticated exterior color palette of charcoal shades. By matching the color value of your medium-dark to dark gray roof with the paint color you select, the color-drenching effect will have benefits as a tone-on-tone masterpiece fit for a magazine cover. Elevate this monochromatic, tonal palette with warm natural wood tones, modern pops of black, and plenty of lush green landscaping for a stylish and unforgettable contemporary aesthetic.
Showcase forest green shades to bring a moody nature-inspired look to your exterior
If you love the impact of a dark, dramatic shade to contrast a light to medium gray roof but want to inject a bit of color, head for medium-dark to deep forest green hues. Evoking images of a natural landscape full of thick evergreen trees, this shade has the unique ability to be simultaneously moody and tranquil thanks to its strong ties to nature. Like a picturesque home nestled in the woods, forest green shades bring an organic calm to an otherwise powerfully inspirational exterior.
Joyful soft peachy-pink tones give off oodles of historical charm
For some seriously quaint character and happy vibes, historical and cottage exteriors look beyond pretty in pink. Choose soft muted petal pink shades with yellow-based peach undertones to ensure the result looks more sophisticated, like the color of setting plaster, instead of cutesy or Barbie-themed with hues that are more pure pink. With a complimentary light gray shingle roof and a gorgeous off-white trim color, this time-tested exterior color palette is as charming as they come.
Achieve an East Coast seaside vibe with light gray or greige shades
For a soft neutral, monochromatic look, light greige or gray exterior tones with a matching roof can give a seaside New England chic vibe. To avoid a bland aesthetic, only use this tone-on-tone look on homes that already have a coastal charm to their architecture, such as cedar shake siding, swooping roof lines, or a beachfront location. Light gray and greige wood stains on shake siding can mimic the color and texture variation of the shingles for a beautiful rustic weathered look straight out of a rom-com.
Sunny, soft butter yellow shades are quaint and playful
We all need a little more sunshine in our lives, right? Get it every time you come home by painting your exterior a sunny muted yellow. My personal favorite is a soft buttery yellow cream, which feels like only a small step past neutral for the perfect quaint storybook look. Ideal for historical homes with light to medium gray shingle or tile roofs or for a modern cottage farmhouse with a light metal roof, this happy hue does a perfect job of bringing all the charm — and all the smiles!
Serene sage green tones create an organic, nature-inspired exterior palette
If you want the exterior of your home to embrace a soft color palette inspired by nature, look no further than incredible shades of light to mid-tone sage green. For a pop of extra fun, opt for a slightly more saturated shade, or to keep it feeling more neutral, stick to desaturated gray-greens. Perfect for all gray roof colors from light to dark and in most design styles, the complementary pairing sets the foundation for an organic, timeless earthy aesthetic that will soothe the soul.
Deep desaturated navy blue is an absolute stunner with a contrasting gray roof
Last, but certainly not least, one of my favorite colors to pair with a light to medium gray roof for contrast is a stunning deep muted navy blue. I'm not talking royal blue or anything over-saturated, I'm talking dramatic, dark, and utterly fabulous. Perfect for those who are drawn to black home exteriors but don't want to conflict with a light gray roof, the cooler undertones in the blue and the slightly less powerful contrast help tie the whole thing together beautifully.