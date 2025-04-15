Keep Bulky Bath Towels Off The Floor And Organized With A Dollar Tree Storage Hack

If you're in need of bathroom storage ideas that maximize space, then this hack is a great solution for one of your most used bathroom items. To create your towel storage, grab your wire cabinet shelves and zip ties. The number of shelves you use will depend on your available space and how many towels you'll want to fit. Start by zip tying your shelves. When putting the shelves together, make sure to attach the zip tie horizontally across the two wire shelves which will keep them sturdy and prevent sliding.

Trim your ties, then use your adhesive hooks to attach your shelves to your bathroom wall at proper height for a towel bar installation (anywhere from 30 to 52 inches from the floor). The protruding legs will then serve as holders for rolled up towels — you may need to bend them slightly to keep the towels secure. Easy-peasy, lemon-squeezy! You now have the perfect sleek hanging towel rack.

To dress this hack up a bit you can grab a plain white foam board from the Dollar Tree, trim it to fit your shelf, and then decorate it with your preferred wallpaper. Next, attach your shelf to the foam board, and then attach the foam board to the bathroom wall. Now, whenever you have to grab a towel, instead of seeing a boring, blank wall space, you'll get to see your chosen design.