Keep Bulky Bath Towels Off The Floor And Organized With A Dollar Tree Storage Hack
Is there anything more frustrating than your bath towels littering the bathroom floor, scrunched in a damp ball or piled up on the floor, taking up space? Doubtful. Not only does it clutter up a space that really needs to be kept organized and clean, but it'll quickly result in your towels getting that hard-to-get-rid-of musty smell. Bathrooms are already notorious for being a smaller space that usually doesn't have enough storage options, but there's got to be a better way to keep your bulky towels handy. Fortunately, there is an easy, effective, and inexpensive DIY solution.
Dollar Tree has no shortage of hack-related items, and they've got just what you need for the perfect bulky towel rack for your small bathroom. You'll just need white wire cabinet shelves, zip ties, and adhesive hooks to put together a simple storage solution. Your Dollar Tree creation will give you wall shelves that perfectly fit your towels, so you no longer need to deal with them being on the floor. Say hello to your new towel organization method.
This DIY hack is a sleek way to store your towels
If you're in need of bathroom storage ideas that maximize space, then this hack is a great solution for one of your most used bathroom items. To create your towel storage, grab your wire cabinet shelves and zip ties. The number of shelves you use will depend on your available space and how many towels you'll want to fit. Start by zip tying your shelves. When putting the shelves together, make sure to attach the zip tie horizontally across the two wire shelves which will keep them sturdy and prevent sliding.
Trim your ties, then use your adhesive hooks to attach your shelves to your bathroom wall at proper height for a towel bar installation (anywhere from 30 to 52 inches from the floor). The protruding legs will then serve as holders for rolled up towels — you may need to bend them slightly to keep the towels secure. Easy-peasy, lemon-squeezy! You now have the perfect sleek hanging towel rack.
To dress this hack up a bit you can grab a plain white foam board from the Dollar Tree, trim it to fit your shelf, and then decorate it with your preferred wallpaper. Next, attach your shelf to the foam board, and then attach the foam board to the bathroom wall. Now, whenever you have to grab a towel, instead of seeing a boring, blank wall space, you'll get to see your chosen design.